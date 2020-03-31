.

Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Parkinson's Treatment

Bruce Henne | 03-31-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Ozzy Osbourne

(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne has cancelled upcoming plans to visit Switzerland for medical treatment for his Parkinson's disease due to restrictions during the global health crisis.

The 71 year-old rocker - who was diagnosed with the neurological condition in 2003 - first revealed news of his status in January and was aiming to participate in a six-to-eight week treatment regimen to help with the degenerative issue.

"We had to cancel our trip to Switzerland," Ozzy's wife and manager Sharon Osbourne shared on the March 30 edition of the daily CBS-TV series The Talk. "We were meant to go on the 8th of April, but we had to cancel, for his treatment.

"We're just hanging in, like everybody else, just trying to stay away and be quiet and just hold it in there. But I honestly find this such frightening times. I just think it's a really, really frightening time to be alive. I'm not one of these people [who are], like, 'Oh, I'm bonding with all these people,' and, 'This is amazing.' I'm not that way. I cry every day when I watch the death toll go up and more and more people catch this virus and I'm just devastated by it. For me, I'm hearthbroken." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Parkinson's Treatment

Stay Home For Ozzy Urges Kelly Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne Producer Andrew Watt Has Covid-19

Ozzy Osbourne Releases 'Ordinary Man' Video

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals The Best Medication He Needs

Ozzy Osbourne Previews Ordinary Man Video

Ozzy Osbourne Pulls Out Of SXSW Due To Coronavirus

Ozzy Osbourne Scores U.S. Hit With 'Ordinary Man'

Ozzy Osbourne Hits Solo Career High With 'Ordinary Man'

Ozzy Osbourne Helps Elton John Break Chart Record

More Ozzy Osbourne News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Parkinson's Treatment- Foo Fighters Postpone Remaining Van Tour Dates- Slayer Guitarist Tests Positive For Covid-19- Metallica Stream 2017 Concert- more


Reviews
Caught In The Act: Beasto Blanco Live

Great White - Stage

Jah9 - Note to Self

Jackson Price - I Used To Have Fun

Ptolema - Maze

advertisement


Latest News
Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Parkinson's Treatment

Foo Fighters Postpone Remaining Van Tour Dates

Slayer Guitarist Tests Positive For Covid-19

Metallica Stream Complete 2017 Paris Concert

Queen Announce Rescheduled Rhapsody Tour Dates

Singled Out: Walker's Cay Why Oh Why

Billie Joe Armstrong Covers Johnny Thunders Classic

Bloodywood Release 'Yadd' Video and Help Animal Shelter



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.