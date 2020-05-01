Premiere: Mike Z Revs Up With 'Let's F-in Ride'

We are pleased to premiere the the new track "Let's F-in Ride (Full Throttle)" from Hardcore/Metal veteran Mike Z, which is his ode to motorcycle riding with friends, as well as a tribute to his friend who was killed by a drunk driver during one of their rides.

Here is the official word about the video and track: Live To Ride may sound like a catch phrase from a Harley Davidson ad, but for Mike Z and the millions of motorcycle riders in the US, they are a symbol of freedom. Inspired by this mantra, his brothers and sisters who take to the roads everyday, and his late friend Frank, Mike Z has delivered "Let's F***in' Ride" as a soundtrack for them all.

"This song is about the fun and freedom of riding your motorcycle with your friends, brothers and sisters," says Mike Z. The accompanying video depicts him and his friends on a weekend ride on one of CT's many shoreline drives.

While the song conjures all of the positive feelings and adrenaline on an open road with friends, it's meaning goes deeper, and heavier, than Mike Z has gone before. His friend and long time riding companion, Frank A Barabas Jr. was killed by a drunk driver on one of their weekend journeys. Determined to keep his memory alive, and to bring a heightened awareness to any type of impaired and distracted driving, Mike Z took to the forum he knows best. Music.

The song was mixed and mastered by Producer/Engineer Christopher "Zuess" Harris, who has made records with many of rock music's hardest rockers, including Hatebreed, Rob Zombie, Queensrÿche, Shadows Fall, 100 Demons, Agnostic Front, Municipal Waste and more. It was recorded by Nicky Bellmore at Dexters Lab in Milford, CT and the accompanying video was filmed and directed by Edwin Escobar.

That's enough talk, check out the song below:





