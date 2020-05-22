.

Mike Z Releases 'Let's F***in Ride (Full Throttle) Video

Keavin Wiggins | 05-22-2020

Mike Z

Mike Z has released a music video for his new single "Let's F***in Ride (Full Throttle)". The song and video celebrate his love for riding motorcycles with friends and family, but was also inspired by the tragic death of his friend who was hit by a drunk driver.

The video was directed by Edwin Escobar and features Mike Z with his friends on a weekend ride through the Connecticut shoreline. Mike had this to say, "This song is about the fun and freedom of riding your motorcycle with your friends, brothers and sisters.

The song and video are also dedicated to Mike's friend Frank A Barabas Jr. was killed by a drunk driver on one of their weekend rides. Frank's mother Carlene Barabas, a.k.a. Ma B had this to say in support of Mothers Against Drunk Drivers, "Michelle Chamberlain of MADD supported me and stayed in touch regularly when Frank was killed in July 2019".

Mike performed the guitars, bass and vocals on the song and recruited Christian F. "Opus" Lawrence, who plays with Dead By Wednesday and David Ellefson of Megadeth, to play drums.

Mike said, "I couldn't have found a more perfect drummer than Christian to nail the track and interpret the high energy like he did on the recording. He did a superb job." Watch the video below:


