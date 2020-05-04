.

Ozzy And Family Discussing The Osbournes Reboot

Keavin Wiggins | 05-04-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne's son Jack has revealed in a new interview that the family have been talking about doing a reboot of their hit MTV reality show "The Osbournes".

Jack spoke with Variety and shared, "I would be lying to say the conversations haven't been coming up recently. I think nostalgia is such a huge, hot-button word right now. You look at all these shows coming back from 20 years ago.

"The only thing, and what I struggle with, is we don't all live together. One thought I've had is, why don't we all just move in together for two months? It's 20 years later; we're all moving back into the house together."

Jack was asked when the move back in with Ozzy and Sharon would happen and he responded, " "I guess when someone pays me a hell of a lot.. because the amount of therapy I'm going to have to buy into after that is going to be monstrous."


Related Stories


Ozzy And Family Discussing The Osbournes Reboot

Ozzy Osbourne Selling Merch For A Cure

Ozzy Osbourne Explains Reluctance To Do Residency

Ozzy Osbourne Offering Up Merch For A Cure

Ozzy Osbourne's Treatment Delayed, Not Canceled

Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Parkinson's Treatment

Stay Home For Ozzy Urges Kelly Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne Producer Andrew Watt Has Covid-19

Ozzy Osbourne Releases 'Ordinary Man' Video

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals The Best Medication He Needs

More Ozzy Osbourne News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Ozzy And Family Discussing The Osbournes Reboot- AC/DC Frontman Brian Johnson Addresses Fans At Virtual Bonfest- Metallica To Stream Full London Show- Rolling Stones- more

Reviews

Singled Out: Stepping Sideways' Solace feat. Lee McKinney of Born of Osiris

Premiere: Mike Z Revs Up With 'Let's F-in Ride'

Sites and Sounds: Taste of the South Edition

Singled Out: 09's Idle Hands Featuring Chris Ratzlaff

Missing Persons - Dreaming

advertisement
Latest News

Ozzy And Family Discussing The Osbournes Reboot

AC/DC Frontman Brian Johnson Addresses Fans At Virtual Bonfest

Metallica To Stream Full London Show For MetallicaMondays

Rolling Stones Launch Extra Licks Streaming Series

Former Awolnation Star Returns With Ziminy

Suicide Silence Share B-Side Track 'Overlord'

Ricky Warwick Announces Acoustic Rock N Roll Lockdown Show

Singled Out: Stepping Sideways' Solace feat. Lee McKinney of Born of Osiris