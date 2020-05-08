Sick Century Release 'Echos & Dust' Video

Pennsylvania rockers Sick Century have released a music video for their new single "Echos & Dust." The song is the first track created by the new lineup of the band.

The band recently added Brady Hearn (ex. Eximious) on drums and Nick Black on bass to their lineup, joining Marc Adam Kahn (vocals) and Scott Hoon (guitar).

They had this to say about the new video, "Energetic passion infused with the dark witchcraft of the forest. This video was shot on the haunted land of an old missionary retreat in Bucks County, PA.

A local businessman who currently owns the property warned that people have reported strange orange orbs coming out of the woods at night. So, we thought what better place than a creepy old place to shoot the next one.

"Sorry to say we didn't report any aliens but it was hard to hone in on anything beyond the generator and blaring lights. What we did capture though was the energy of the spot and had a great time rocking out in the muck." Watch the video below:





