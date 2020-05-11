David Bowie Streaming Series Being Launched With Rarity

(hennemusic) David Bowie's team will launch a new live streaming series with a May 15 digital debut of a rare album, "LiveAndWell.com."Previously only available in limited quantities to BowieNet subscribers in 2000, the project presents material from the singer's 1997 tour in support of his album, "Earthling", and includes songs from that record and 1995's "Outside."
Recorded in New York, Amsterdam, Rio De Janeiro and at the UK's Phoenix festival, "LiveAndWell.com" has been expanded for the digital edition with two bonus tracks: "Pallas Athena" and "V-2 Schneider" - both were released as a 12" single under the name The Tao Jones Index, which was the name Bowie and his band used when they played unannounced special sets in dance tents at festivals.
"LiveAndWell.com" is being previewed with a performance of "Little Wonder" from an October 1997 show at New York's Radio City Music Hall. Watch that here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Dave Grohl Details Disappointing Final Exchange With David Bowie
David Bowie's Young Americans Turns 45 In The Studio
David Bowie streams rare version of The Man Who Sold The World
Unreleased 1996 David Bowie Track Streaming Online
Unreleased Version Of David Bowie Tin Machine Classic Streaming
David Bowie Streams Unreleased Version Of Station To Station Classic
Unreleased David Bowie Tin Machine Track Revealed
Unreleased Version Of David Bowie Classic Goes Online
Original David Bowie Bandmate Mike Garson Covers Classic Song
Guns N' Roses Announce Changed Tour Plans- Underoath To Reunite With Daniel Davison For Breakdown Live- Asking Alexandria Release 'House On Fire' Video- more
Singled Out: The Sweater Set's Dawn Chorus
Singled Out: Cryptex's Bloodmoon
Singled Out: Salim Nourallah's Winners
Singled Out: Vintage Trouble's Outside-In
Guns N' Roses Announce Changed Tour Plans
Underoath To Reunite With Daniel Davison For Breakdown Live
Asking Alexandria Release 'House On Fire' Video
Trapt Releasing New Music This Week
Devon Allman Announces More We Are Still All Together Tour Dates
Metal Supergroup Imonolith Share New Quarantine Video
McStine & Minnemann Release 'The Program' Video
The Academic Release 'Anything Could Happen' Video