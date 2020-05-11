David Bowie Streaming Series Being Launched With Rarity

(hennemusic) David Bowie's team will launch a new live streaming series with a May 15 digital debut of a rare album, "LiveAndWell.com."Previously only available in limited quantities to BowieNet subscribers in 2000, the project presents material from the singer's 1997 tour in support of his album, "Earthling", and includes songs from that record and 1995's "Outside."

Recorded in New York, Amsterdam, Rio De Janeiro and at the UK's Phoenix festival, "LiveAndWell.com" has been expanded for the digital edition with two bonus tracks: "Pallas Athena" and "V-2 Schneider" - both were released as a 12" single under the name The Tao Jones Index, which was the name Bowie and his band used when they played unannounced special sets in dance tents at festivals.

"LiveAndWell.com" is being previewed with a performance of "Little Wonder" from an October 1997 show at New York's Radio City Music Hall. Watch that here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





