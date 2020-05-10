Jerry Lee Lewis Pays Tribute To Little Richard

Jerry Lee Lewis has paid tribute to his longstanding friend and fellow rock and roll legend Little Richard, who passed away on Saturday (May 9th).

Lewis had this to say, "It is with a heavy heart that I ask for prayers for the family of my lifelong friend and fellow Rocker 'Little Richard.' He will live on always in my heart with his amazing talent and his friendship!

"He was one of a kind and I will miss him dearly. God Bless his family and fans. Rest In Peace, my friend. Love Eternally, Jerry Lee Lewis."

Little Richard and Jerry Lee Lewis were both part of the first class of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame who were inducted in 1986. Watch their 2006 duet "I Saw Her Standing There" from Lewis' "Last Man Standing" album below:





