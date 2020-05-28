Sammy Hagar Rocks Tribute To Little Richard

(hennemusic) Sammy Hagar And The Circle perform a tribute to the late Little Richard in the seventh and latest installment of the band's "Lockdown Sessions" series.
The group deliver a version of Richard's 1957 single, "Keep A-Knockin'", in honor of the rock pioneer, who passed away from bone cancer in Nashville, TN on May 9 at the age of 87.
"I had the hardest time with this one because every time I came in singing, I started singing Led Zeppelin 'Rock 'n' Roll'!," says Hagar. "It took me three damn takes. My favorite drummer and my favorite singer of all time - love this one hope you do too. Long live the music of John Bonham and Little Richard!"
Previous Lockdown Sessions have featured an original jam, "Funky Feng Shui", and versions of classic cuts by The Who, Van Halen, Bob Marley, AC/DC and Buffalo Springfield. Watch the new one here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
