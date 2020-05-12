Unreleased Frank Zappa Song Streaming Online

An unreleased Frank Zappa song called "Portuguese Fenders," from the short lived 1970 Mothers Of Invention lineup is now streaming online.

The recently unearthed track can be streamed here and is just one of 70 unreleased live and studio tracks that will be featured on the new 50th anniversary boxset collection "The Mothers 1970" which will be released digitally and as 4-disc set on June 26th.

We were sent these details about the special release: The Mothers 1970 encapsulates the band's brief but productive span, which included two visits to the studio - resulting in the fantastic 1970 album, Chunga's Revenge - and tours across the U.S., Canada and Europe. Divided into four parts, the collection is anchored by top notch studio recordings recorded at the famed London-based Trident Studios on June 21-22 with a then-young, unknown producer in the engineer chair by the name of Roy Thomas Baker, several years before he'd go on to have massive success working with Queen, The Cars and Alice Cooper to name a few. An unreleased early mix by Baker of the Chunga's Revenge track, "Sharleena," is just one of the many highlights of the studio recordings that also boasts several unearthed rough mixes of the Zappa/Simmons co-write, "Wonderful Wino," including a rare version that showcases vocals and an alternate guitar solo by Zappa that has been lost to the ages as the original multi-track stems were recorded over. Of the material recorded during this two-day span, "Sharleena" was the only song ever officially released - so tracks like "Red Tubular Lighter," "Giraffe" and an unheard version of "Envelopes" are completely brand new to fans half a century later. See the tracklisting below:

THE MOTHERS 1970 TRACKLISTING

Disc 1 - Trident Studios, London, England June 21-22, 1970

1. Red Tubular Lighter

2. Lola Steponsky

3. Trident Chatter

4. Sharleena (Roy Thomas Baker Mix)

5. Item 1

6. Wonderful Wino (FZ Vocal)

7. "Enormous Cadenza"

8. Envelopes

9. Red Tubular Lighter (Unedited Master)

10. Wonderful Wino (Basic Tracks, Alt. Take)

11. Giraffe - Take 4

12. Wonderful Wino (FZ Vocal, Alt. Solo)

TOTAL TIME: 63:09



Disc 2 - Live Highlights Part 1 - "Piknik" VPRO June 18, 1970 / Pepperland September 26, 1970

1. Introducing...The Mothers (Live on "Piknik" June 18, 1970)

2. Wonderful Wino (Live on "Piknik" June 18, 1970)

3. Concentration Moon (Live on "Piknik" June 18, 1970)

4. Mom & Dad (Live on "Piknik" June 18, 1970)

5. The Air (Live on "Piknik" June 18, 1970)

6. Dog Breath (Live on "Piknik" June 18, 1970)

7. Mother People (Live on "Piknik" June 18, 1970)

8. You Didn't Try To Call Me (Live on "Piknik" June 18, 1970)

9. Agon (Live on "Piknik" June 18, 1970)

10. Call Any Vegetable (Live on "Piknik" June 18, 1970)

11. King Kong Pt. I (Live on "Piknik" June 18, 1970)

12. Igor's Boogie (Live on "Piknik" June 18, 1970)

13. King Kong Pt. II (Live on "Piknik" June 18, 1970)

14. What Kind Of Girl Do You Think We Are? (Live at Pepperland September 26, 1970)

15. Bwana Dik (Live at Pepperland September 26, 1970)

16. Daddy, Daddy, Daddy (Live at Pepperland September 26, 1970)

17. Do You Like My New Car? (Live at Pepperland September 26, 1970)

18. Happy Together (Live at Pepperland September 26, 1970)

TOTAL TIME: 63:34



Disc 3 - Live Highlights Part 2 - Hybrid Concert: Santa Monica August 21, 1970 / Spokane September 17, 1970

1. "Welcome To El Monte Legion Stadium!" (Live)

2. Agon (Live)

3. Call Any Vegetable (Live)

4. Pound For A Brown (Live)

5. Sleeping In A Jar (Live)

6. Sharleena (Live)

7. The Air (Live)

8. Dog Breath (Live)

9. Mother People (Live)

10. You Didn't Try To Call Me (Live)

11. King Kong Pt. I (Live)

12. Igor's Boogie (Live)

13. King Kong Pt. II (Live)

14. "Eat It Yourself..." (Live)

15. Trouble Every Day (Live)

16. "A Series Of Musical Episodes" (Live)

17. Road Ladies (Live)

18. "The Holiday Inn Motel Chain" (Live)

19. What Will This Morning Bring Me This Evening? (Live)

20. What Kind Of Girl Do You Think We Are? (Live)

TOTAL TIME 68:29



Disc 4 - Live Highlights Part 3 - FZ Tour Tape Recordings

1. "What's The Deal, Dick?"

2. Another M.O.I. Anti-Smut Loyalty Oath (Live)

3. Paladin Routine #1 (Live)

4. Portuguese Fenders (Live)

5. The Sanzini Brothers (Live)

6. Guitar Build '70 (Live)

7. Would You Go All The Way? (Live)

8. Easy Meat (Live)

9. "Who Did It?"

10. Turn It Down! (Live)

11. A Chance Encounter In Cincinnati

12. Pound For A Brown (Live)

13. Sleeping In A Jar (Live)

14. Beloit Sword Trick (Live)

15. Kong Solos Pt. I (Live)

16. Igor's Boogie (Live)

17. Kong Solos Pt. II (Live)

18. Gris Gris (Live)

19. Paladin Routine #2 (Live)

20. King Kong - Outro (Live)

TOTAL TIME: 74:08





