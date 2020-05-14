Yes Announce Rescheduled Relayer Tour Dates

(hennemusic) Yes have announced rescheduled dates for their recently postponed Relayer tour of the UK and Ireland. Originally set to begin later this month as part of the band's Album Series, the trek will now take place in May 2021.

The shows will feature two sets: the first will feature favorite classic tracks from Yes' extensive catalogue, while the second will present their seventh studio album, 1974's "Relayer."

Featuring the addition of Swiss musician Patrick Moraz following the departure of keyboardist Rick Wakeman, "Relayer" was a top 5 record for the group in both the UK and US.

The 2021 UK run will be preceded by a rescheduled European tour that will begin next April. "Many things have changed in the world these past few months," says drummer Alan White. "My appreciation for the freedoms we've enjoyed in the past has grown along with my gratitude for all the people caring for humanity throughout the world.

"I can't wait to be on stage again in front of real audiences playing Yes music. I'm hoping we can bring some joy and positivity back into our lives. Please take care and stay safe, we want to see our many fans and friends again in 2021!" See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Yes Legend Steve Howe Announces New Solo Album

Yes Announce Rescheduled European Tour Dates

Yes Cancel Tour and Cruise To The Edge Appearance

Yes Announce U.S. Spring Tour Dates

Rush Geddy Lee Was Thrilled To Say Yes To Historic Jam 2019 In Review

Jon Anderson Is 'Very Open' To Reuniting With Yes 2019 In Review

Yes's Billy Sherwood And Friends Delive Prog Rock Christmas

Yes Release 'To The Moment' Lyric Video

Yes Expand Relayer Tour

More Yes News



