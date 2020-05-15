Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash Biopic Release Announced

(hennemusic) A new biopic detailing Lynyrd Skynyrd's 1977 plane crash will be released on DVD, Blu-ray and video on demand on June 30. Directed by Jared Cohn ("Devil's Revenge", "Devil's Domain"), "Street Survivors: The True Story of the Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash" is based on the life of former Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle, who left the group in 1991.

Pyle - who narrates the film - was one of 20 survivors of the incident, which took place just three days after the release of the band's fifth album, "Street Survivors."

Following a performance in Greenville, SC, the Florida outfit were on their way to Baton Rouge, LA when their chartered plane ran out of fuel and crashed outside of Gillsburg, MS when the pilots attempted an emergency landing.

The October 20, 1977 incident claimed the lives of Lynyrd Skynyrd founder and lead singer Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines, backup singer Cassie Gaines, assistant road manager Dean Kilpatrick, pilot Walter McCreary and co-pilot William Gray; Pyle physically pulled the remaining survivors out of the plane wreckage before staggering towards the nearest farmhouse to seek help.

"This film's story - MY story - is not just about the plane crash," Pyle explains, "but also about my personal relationship with the genius that was Ronnie Van Zant - whom I loved like a brother and still miss to this day." Watch the trailer and read more here.

