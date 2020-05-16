Killswitch Engage Plot New Atonement Tour Dates

Killswitch Engage shared with fans that they are looking at rescheduling their North American Atonement Tour, also featuring August Burns Red and Light The Torch, to the end of this year.

KSE had this to say, "We have an update on the North America Atonement tour. We're currently targeting November and December for all of the rescheduled dates with the hopes that shows can happen in that time period. Both August Burns Red and Light The Torch would be available during this time as well, so it would be the same lineup.

"That said, we want to be clear that nothing is set in stone yet. Once we are sure about the time period and we have all of the shows confirmed, we will be sure to make another announcement.

"Your tickets will be honored for the postponed shows. For those who need a refund, they are now available at the point of purchase and will continue to be available through June 10. Also, when we eventually announce the rescheduled dates, you will be able to get a refund then as well.

"Thanks so much for your continued patience and support. We can't wait to see you all again. Until then, please stay safe and take good care of yourselves."





