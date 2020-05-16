Rush Stream Unreleased 'Spirit Of Radio' Performance

(hennemusic) Rush are streaming live audio of a previously-unreleased 1980 performance of "The Spirit Of Radio" as a preview to the upcoming series of 40th-anniversary reissues of their seventh studio album, "Permanent Waves."

Recorded at the Manchester Apollo in Manchester, England, the song is one of a number of unreleased bonus live tracks from the package, heard alongside material from shows in London, England and St. Louis, MO.

Rush are marking the 40th anniversary of the project, which was recorded at Le Studio in Morin-Heights, Quebec with producer Terry Brown and went on to deliver the group their first US Top 10 album while achieving platinum status for sales of 1 million copies.

Due May 29, the 40th anniversary reissues will be available in multiple formats, including the Super Deluxe Edition, a 2-CD Deluxe Edition, a 3-LP Deluxe Edition, and a Deluxe Digital Edition that presents the original album and all 12 bonus live performances. Listen to the track here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





