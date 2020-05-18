Singled Out: END's Covet Not

END (featuring members of Fit for An Autopsy, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Counterparts, Misery Signals, and more), recently released their "Covet Not" video and to celebrate we asked Brendan Murphy to tell us about the track. The song comes from their forthcoming album " Splinters From An Ever-Changing Face," which is set for released on June 5th. Here is the story:

When we started tracking for Splinters of An Ever-Changing Face, I had just come off of a lengthy U.S. tour with my other band Counterparts. On said tour, I was going through a lot of personal changes, I had some people I was very close to cut ties with me and vice versa, so I was in a pretty low place understandably. Even though I was surrounded by my bandmates and some of our closest friends, I spiralled into unhealthy coping mechanisms. I was barely eating, I was drinking way too much, essentially just a burden to be around, which continued into the studio when I was writing and tracking the End record.

Eventually, I sort of had a "wake up call," I guess you could say, where I realized how ridiculous and selfish I was being. I then decided that I needed to get my sh*t together and do the one thing I know how to do, the one thing that I consider to be my true outlet, which is create. I think "Covet Not" was one of the first songs I actually wrote and tracked. Maybe I'm wrong, who knows, as I said those few months are kind of a blur to me at this point.

Lyrically, I tried to highlight how miserable I let myself become based on the fact I was holding onto something that didn't exist. I wanted so badly for my life to go back to the way things were a few months prior, even though I know now (and probably knew then) that the things I was infatuated with would never last. There is never a point in clinging to the past, no matter how much happier you were then. Being able to come face to face with tragedy and allowing yourself to accept that you've failed, whether it is yourself or someone else, is freedom. My favorite line in the song would have to be "Burn my world away, an atonement to incisions I have made," which is me basically admitting that I am the catalyst of my own downfall. Every "incision" I made caused me to slowly bleed myself dry, if that makes sense? It made sense to me at the time.

Even though I was in a pretty rough spot I'd like to end this on a positive note and let everyone know that I'm doing so much better. Maybe I drank just enough Jameson that I finally decided to take my own advice? Regardless, I like to think that I'm leagues ahead of where I was. So don't spend any time worrying about me, I swear I'm good [Laugh].

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself





