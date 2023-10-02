Kvelertak Premiere 'Morild' Short Film

(Atom Splitter) Kvelertak released their new album Endling on September 8 via Rise Records/Petroleum Records. The band has also release Morild, a cross between a short film and a longer-form music video, directed by Fredrik S. Hana.

Morild's release follows two sold-out shows in Oslo this past weekend. "You can watch Morild as one continuous explosive journey of visual eye candy, as not one single frame is repeated, bathed in Fredrik's beautiful, dark, and violent imagery inspired by Kvelertak's music," says guitarist Vidar Landa. "Or look for and interpret the lyrical themes surrounding our newest album Endling: man vs. nature, local folklore, greed, and the inevitable death of everything we know."

"Morild marks my fourth music video for Kvelertak, starting all the way back with 'Mjod' in 2010, followed by 'Manelyst' in 2013, and '1985' in 2016, says Hana. "I truly cherish this collaboration and the creative space they offer. It inspires me to aim high and push boundaries. With this Morild, which exists somewhere between a music video and a short film, I wanted to give it my all. We spent over six months shooting the thing, painstakingly making everything by hand, from stop-motion animation to miniature work and practical effects. I hope the Kvelertak fans get a kick out of it and can appreciate the love (and blood and tears) we put into it."

Related Stories

Kvelertak Share 'Endling' Title Track Lyric Video

Kvelertak Share ''Skoggangr' Lyric Video

Kvelertak Announce New Album 'Endling'

Singled Out: Kvelertak's Bratebrann

More Kvelertak News