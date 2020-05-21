Rush Stream Unreleased 'Freewill' Live Performance

(hennemusic) Rush are streaming live audio of a previously-unreleased 1980 performance of "Freewill" ahead of the May 29 release of 40th-anniversary reissues of their seventh studio album, "Permanent Waves."

The Canadian rockers were captured in concert at the Manchester Apollo in Manchester, England late in a nearly year-long tour in support of the project, which reached No. 4 on the US Billboard 200 and No. 3 in their homeland.

The 40th anniversary reissues will be available in multiple formats, including the Super Deluxe Edition, a 2-CD Deluxe Edition, a 3-LP Deluxe Edition, and a Deluxe Digital Edition.

Fans should note that CD2 in the Super Deluxe Edition and the Deluxe Edition will feature 11 of the 12 live bonus tracks due to CD run time constraints. "A Passage To Bangkok (Live in Manchester)" was previously available on the "2112" Deluxe Edition in 2012 so will not be featured on CD2 for both of these configurations.

A 3-LP Deluxe Edition will featured the original album on LP1 and all 12 bonus live tracks on LPs 2 & 3, all housed in a slipcase, along with a 20-page booklet with unreleased photos and Syme's new artwork. Jacket 1 features Syme's original 1980 album artwork in a single-pocket jacket, while Jacket 2 contains the Permanent Waves 1980 Tour bonus content in gatefold form.

A Deluxe Digital Edition presents the original album and all 12 bonus live performances. Check out the live track and read more here.

