Styx's Tommy Shaw Releases Cover Of Led Zeppelin Classic

Styx legend Tommy Shaw has revealed a previously unreleased acoustic version of the Led Zeppelin classic "Going to California". In addition to the visualizer video, the track has been released to digital retailers and streaming platforms.

Tommy explains why he decided to reveal the song now, "+++After touring behind two Shaw-Blades albums, we discussed a second album of covers and actually recorded a few more, but we never officially set a project into motion. Styx would soon get back together and hit the road with the 'Return to Paradise' tour. Will Evankovich and I decided to cut "Going to California" and did it at my home studio in the Hollywood Hills.



"We recently gave it a listen and when Styx manager Charlie Brusco suggested we release it now to help fill the musical void that the lockdown had created, it suddenly had a new purpose.

"We had it mastered here in Nashville and created some artwork and got it placed on all the streaming platforms. Robert Plant's original vocal is stellar, but I tried to make it my own while honoring its essence. I hope you enjoy it!" Watch the video below:





Related Stories

Dennis DeYoung Rocks Home Performance Of Styx Classic

Dennis DeYoung Calls For A Reunion With Styx

Styx Singer Not Concerned About Rock Hall Induction

Former Styx Frontman Dennis DeYoung Believes Rock Is Dead 2018 In Review

Styx And Larry The Cable Guy Teaming Up For Tour

Styx's Tommy Shaw Returns To The Charts With Collaboration

Former Styx Frontman Dennis DeYoung Believes Rock Is Dead

Styx Big TV Interview Preview Goes Online

Styx And Joan Jett Announce North American Summer Tour

More Styx News



