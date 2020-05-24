Unreleased Eric Clapton and B.B. King Song Streaming Online

The previously unreleased Eric Clapton and B.B. King track "Rollin' and Tumblin'" has been released to promote the upcoming 20th anniversary edition of their collaborative album.
Clapton and King teamed up for the "Riding With The King" album in 2000 and Warner Records is celebrating the anniversary with the release of a new expanded 20th anniversary edition.
The reissue will feature two previously unreleased tracks and the original tapes have been remastered by Bob Ludwig. "Riding With The King' 20th" anniversary edition is set to be released on June 26th in various formats including CD, digital and 180-gram black double vinyl package. Check out the "Rollin' and Tumblin'" below"
