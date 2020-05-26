Rush Streaming Previously Unreleased 1980 Live Recording

(hennemusic) Rush are streaming live audio of a previously-unreleased 1980 performance of "Natural Science" ahead of the May 29 release of 40th-anniversary reissues of their seventh studio album, "Permanent Waves."

The Canadian rockers were captured in concert at the Manchester Apollo in Manchester, England late in a nearly year-long tour in support of the project, which reached No. 4 on the US Billboard 200 and No. 3 in their homeland.

Rush are marking the milestone anniversary of the set, which was recorded at Le Studio in Morin-Heights, Quebec with producer Terry Brown and went on to deliver the group their first US Top 10 album while achieving platinum status for sales of 1 million copies.

Due May 29, the 40th anniversary reissues will be available in multiple formats, including the Super Deluxe Edition, a 2-CD Deluxe Edition, a 3-LP Deluxe Edition, and a Deluxe Digital Edition that presents the original album and all 12 bonus live performances - including "The Spirit Of Radio" and "Freewill." Stream the song here.

