(hennemusic) Rush are streaming live audio of a previously-unreleased 1980 performance of "Natural Science" ahead of the May 29 release of 40th-anniversary reissues of their seventh studio album, "Permanent Waves."
The Canadian rockers were captured in concert at the Manchester Apollo in Manchester, England late in a nearly year-long tour in support of the project, which reached No. 4 on the US Billboard 200 and No. 3 in their homeland.
Rush are marking the milestone anniversary of the set, which was recorded at Le Studio in Morin-Heights, Quebec with producer Terry Brown and went on to deliver the group their first US Top 10 album while achieving platinum status for sales of 1 million copies.
Due May 29, the 40th anniversary reissues will be available in multiple formats, including the Super Deluxe Edition, a 2-CD Deluxe Edition, a 3-LP Deluxe Edition, and a Deluxe Digital Edition that presents the original album and all 12 bonus live performances - including "The Spirit Of Radio" and "Freewill." Stream the song here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Rush Stream Unreleased 'Freewill' Live Performance
Rush Stream Unreleased 'Spirit Of Radio' Performance
Rush Classic Gets All-Star Quarantine Cover
Primus Postpone North American Rush Tribute Tour
KISS Not Rushing Rescheduling Farewell Tour
Rush's Geddy Lee Part Of All-Star 'Lean On Me' Covid-19 Relief Cover
Rush's Alex Lifeson Reflects On 'Permanent Waves'
Rush Announce 'Permanent Waves' 40th Anniversary Editions
Rush Frontman Geddy Lee 'Self-Isolating'
Sammy Hagar Rules Out Doing A Farewell Tour- Queen's Brian May Shares Post Heart Attack Message- Rush Streaming Previously Unreleased 1980 Live Recording- more
Singled Out: Cristian Machado (ex-Ill Nino)'s Die Alone
Singled Out: Ben Wood & The Bad Ideas' Lead Me On
Dennis DeYoung - 26 East: Volume 1
Singled Out: Within Temptation's Entertain You
Singled Out: Em Rossi's Got This Feeling
Sammy Hagar Rules Out Doing A Farewell Tour
Queen's Brian May Shares Post Heart Attack Message
Rush Streaming Previously Unreleased 1980 Live Recording
Guns N' Roses Offshoot Cover Rolling Stones Classic
Within Temptation Release 'Entertain You' Video
Doobie Brothers Reschedule 50th Anniversary Tour
Voivod Change Things Up With 'The End Of Dormancy (Metal Section)'
Singled Out: Cristian Machado (ex-Ill Nino)'s Die Alone