.

Rush Streaming Previously Unreleased 1980 Live Recording

Bruce Henne | 05-26-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Rush

(hennemusic) Rush are streaming live audio of a previously-unreleased 1980 performance of "Natural Science" ahead of the May 29 release of 40th-anniversary reissues of their seventh studio album, "Permanent Waves."

The Canadian rockers were captured in concert at the Manchester Apollo in Manchester, England late in a nearly year-long tour in support of the project, which reached No. 4 on the US Billboard 200 and No. 3 in their homeland.

Rush are marking the milestone anniversary of the set, which was recorded at Le Studio in Morin-Heights, Quebec with producer Terry Brown and went on to deliver the group their first US Top 10 album while achieving platinum status for sales of 1 million copies.

Due May 29, the 40th anniversary reissues will be available in multiple formats, including the Super Deluxe Edition, a 2-CD Deluxe Edition, a 3-LP Deluxe Edition, and a Deluxe Digital Edition that presents the original album and all 12 bonus live performances - including "The Spirit Of Radio" and "Freewill." Stream the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Rush Streaming Previously Unreleased 1980 Live Recording

Rush Stream Unreleased 'Freewill' Live Performance

Rush Stream Unreleased 'Spirit Of Radio' Performance

Rush Classic Gets All-Star Quarantine Cover

Primus Postpone North American Rush Tribute Tour

KISS Not Rushing Rescheduling Farewell Tour

Rush's Geddy Lee Part Of All-Star 'Lean On Me' Covid-19 Relief Cover

Rush's Alex Lifeson Reflects On 'Permanent Waves'

Rush Announce 'Permanent Waves' 40th Anniversary Editions

Rush Frontman Geddy Lee 'Self-Isolating'

More Rush News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Sammy Hagar Rules Out Doing A Farewell Tour- Queen's Brian May Shares Post Heart Attack Message- Rush Streaming Previously Unreleased 1980 Live Recording- more

Reviews

Singled Out: Cristian Machado (ex-Ill Nino)'s Die Alone

Singled Out: Ben Wood & The Bad Ideas' Lead Me On

Dennis DeYoung - 26 East: Volume 1

Singled Out: Within Temptation's Entertain You

Singled Out: Em Rossi's Got This Feeling

advertisement
Latest News

Sammy Hagar Rules Out Doing A Farewell Tour

Queen's Brian May Shares Post Heart Attack Message

Rush Streaming Previously Unreleased 1980 Live Recording

Guns N' Roses Offshoot Cover Rolling Stones Classic

Within Temptation Release 'Entertain You' Video

Doobie Brothers Reschedule 50th Anniversary Tour

Voivod Change Things Up With 'The End Of Dormancy (Metal Section)'

Singled Out: Cristian Machado (ex-Ill Nino)'s Die Alone