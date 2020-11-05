Eddie Van Halen Receives Giant Mural Tribute

Social Media screenshot Social Media screenshot

A Canadian artist Paul Archer has painted a large mural in tribute legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen, who passed away on October 6th after a long battle with cancer.

Archer painted the mural on the back wall of his airbrushing shop in downtown Victoria that features Eddie playing his trademark Frankenstein electric guitar.

Paul actually became an acquaintance of Eddie's after an encounter while Archer was a stagehand at a venue where Van Halen played. The artist told CTV news, "I was a stagehand at the Memorial Arena [now known as the Save-on-Foods Memorial Arena], and we actually went to lunch together and had fish and chips.

"We talked and he became kind of like a friend because every time Van Halen would play, I would be at the show and I'd be a stagehand and he'd know me by name."

