Sharon Osbourne Back In Covid-19 Quarantine

Ozzy Osbourne's wife and manager Sharon revealed on her television show The Talk that she is once again in self-quarantine after coming in contact with some that tested positive for Covid-19.
Sharon was forced into quarantine three months ago after two of her granddaughters' Andy Rose (5) and Minnie (3) came down with the Covid-19 coronavirus.
She broke the news during the talk's show episode on Wednesday (November 18th). She said, "I'm home today because one of the ladies that I work with at home has come down with COVID.
"So we're all on lockdown. She's doing okay, but can you believe it? This is my second lockdown. Second time around, girls." Watch the video segment below:
