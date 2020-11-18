.

Sharon Osbourne Back In Covid-19 Quarantine

Keavin Wiggins | 11-18-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Sharon Osbourne Back In Covid-19 Quarantine

Ozzy Osbourne's wife and manager Sharon revealed on her television show The Talk that she is once again in self-quarantine after coming in contact with some that tested positive for Covid-19.

Sharon was forced into quarantine three months ago after two of her granddaughters' Andy Rose (5) and Minnie (3) came down with the Covid-19 coronavirus.

She broke the news during the talk's show episode on Wednesday (November 18th). She said, "I'm home today because one of the ladies that I work with at home has come down with COVID.

"So we're all on lockdown. She's doing okay, but can you believe it? This is my second lockdown. Second time around, girls." Watch the video segment below:




Related Stories


Sharon Osbourne Back In Covid-19 Quarantine

Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne Victims Of Credit Card Fraud

Eddie Once Asked Ozzy Osbourne To Join Van Halen

Ozzy Osbourne And Judas Priest Reschedule Tour

Ozzy Osbourne In The Studio For 'Ozzmosis' Anniversary

Ozzy Osbourne Recovery Was Set Back By Pandemic Lockdown

Ozzy Osbourne Has Rebooked Farewell Tour Dates

Ozzy Osbourne Themed Children's Book In The Works

Ozzy Osbourne Starts Work On New Album

Another Ozzy Osbourne Family Member Tests Positive For Covid-19



More Ozzy Osbourne News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Guns N' Roses Add New Leg To Tour Plans- Sharon Osbourne Back In Covid-19 Quarantine- AC/DC May Top Album Charts- There Will Never Be Van Halen Without Eddie- more

Reviews

MorleyView Judas Priest's Rob Halford

Sites and Sounds: 12 Days of the Beatles

Sites and Sounds: Ragas Live Festival 2020

Quick Flicks: Bay Area Godfathers

Sites and Sounds: Finland's Tuska Utopia

advertisement
Latest News

Guns N' Roses Add New Leg To 2021 Tour Plans

Sharon Osbourne Back In Covid-19 Quarantine

We Came As Romans Announce Free Virtual Festival

Royal Blood To Rock The Late Late Show

AC/DC May Top The U.S. and UK Album Charts With 'Power Up'

There Will Never Be Van Halen Without Eddie But Tribute Show Possible

The Foo Fighters To Rock Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Clutch Announce The Weathermaker Vault Series Vol. I