Wolfgang Van Halen Reacts To Success Of First Song

Wolfgang Van Halen recently released the debut Mammoth WVH single "Distance" along with a video that was a tribute to his legendary father Eddie Van Halen.
The song immediately claimed the No. 1 spot on iTunes and Forbes asked Wolfgang for his reaction to the success of the track. He said, "I think it's important to stay true to yourself. I make music that I want to hear. And the fact that people resonate with that is even more special because it's such a deep part of me.
"That's why I think it's just really special, this reaction because it's such a personal part of me that I'm sharing with everyone. And for everyone to welcome it this strongly is incredible.
"I showed a second song when I was on Howard Stern. I thought it'd be a fun exclusive little peak at what's to come in the future because this is just kind of an outlier in terms of the sound.
"And the fact that it keeps getting ripped and uploaded to YouTube constantly shows people are really excited about it. The fact that it keeps spreading shows people are excited about what's to come.
"I think that's a direct thing that's making me excited for people to hear the rest of the music because they're already so stoked about that other song they heard."
Watch the "Distance" video below:
