Hurtwave, the new project from Dayseeker singer Rory Rodriguez and drummer Mike Karle, have released a brand new track entitled "My Father Said" under their deal with Spinefarm Records.
Rory had this to say about the song, "This song touches on what both my father and mother taught me in terms of relationships. My father, hurt from the divorce from my mother, really never dated or remarried, and taught me to keep a guard over my emotions.
"My mother, having left my father, taught me to leave a situation before it has the chance to hurt me. Ultimately, it's about a girl I met who made me want to do the opposite of what I learned from my parents. I wanted to stay and I wanted to let my walls down." Check out the song below:
AC/DC Top Album Chart And Make History With 'PWR/UP'- Foo Fighters Look Back With 'Times Like Those'- Wolfgang Van Halen Fulfilling Eddie's Dream For Him- more
Yes - The Royal Affair Tour: Live from Las Vegas
MorleyView Judas Priest's Rob Halford
Sites and Sounds: 12 Days of the Beatles
Sites and Sounds: Ragas Live Festival 2020
Quick Flicks: Bay Area Godfathers
AC/DC Top Album Chart And Make History With 'PWR/UP'
Foo Fighters Look Back With 'Times Like Those'
Wolfgang Van Halen Fulfilling Eddie's Dream For Him
Jellyfish Offshoot The Lickerish Quartet Release New Video
Witherfall Release 'As I Lie Awake' Video
Dayseeker Stars Release New Hurtwave Song 'My Father Said'
Powerwolf Announce Wolfsnachte Tour
Singled Out: AJ Rosales' If Not Today