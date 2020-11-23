.

Dayseeker Stars Release New Hurtwave Song 'My Father Said'

Keavin Wiggins | 11-23-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Dayseeker Stars Release New Hurtwave Song 'My Father Said'

Hurtwave, the new project from Dayseeker singer Rory Rodriguez and drummer Mike Karle, have released a brand new track entitled "My Father Said" under their deal with Spinefarm Records.

Rory had this to say about the song, "This song touches on what both my father and mother taught me in terms of relationships. My father, hurt from the divorce from my mother, really never dated or remarried, and taught me to keep a guard over my emotions.

"My mother, having left my father, taught me to leave a situation before it has the chance to hurt me. Ultimately, it's about a girl I met who made me want to do the opposite of what I learned from my parents. I wanted to stay and I wanted to let my walls down." Check out the song below:




Related Stories


Dayseeker Stars Release New Hurtwave Song 'My Father Said'



More Hurtwave News

advertisement
Day In Rock

AC/DC Top Album Chart And Make History With 'PWR/UP'- Foo Fighters Look Back With 'Times Like Those'- Wolfgang Van Halen Fulfilling Eddie's Dream For Him- more

Reviews

Yes - The Royal Affair Tour: Live from Las Vegas

MorleyView Judas Priest's Rob Halford

Sites and Sounds: 12 Days of the Beatles

Sites and Sounds: Ragas Live Festival 2020

Quick Flicks: Bay Area Godfathers

advertisement
Latest News

AC/DC Top Album Chart And Make History With 'PWR/UP'

Foo Fighters Look Back With 'Times Like Those'

Wolfgang Van Halen Fulfilling Eddie's Dream For Him

Jellyfish Offshoot The Lickerish Quartet Release New Video

Witherfall Release 'As I Lie Awake' Video

Dayseeker Stars Release New Hurtwave Song 'My Father Said'

Powerwolf Announce Wolfsnachte Tour

Singled Out: AJ Rosales' If Not Today