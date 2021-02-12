.

Dayseeker Offshoot Hurtwave Release 'Black And Blue' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 02-12-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Dayseeker Offshoot Hurtwave Release 'Black And Blue' VideoHurtwave

Hurtwave, featuring Dayseeker vocalist Rory Rodriguez and drummer Mike Karle, just released a music video for their brand new single "Black And Blue".

"'Black and Blue' is about my relationship with a girl who, emotionally, would leave me feeling battered and bruised," says Rodriguez. "It made me seriously question if we were in love or if I was potentially being used by someone I deeply cared for."

The new track follows their previous singles "Sever," "Fever Dream," "Bleach," and My Father Said," which will all appear on the band's debut EP, Night Therapy I. The EP is being released as seven separate installments through the coming months. Watch the new video below:


Related Stories


Dayseeker Offshoot Hurtwave Release 'Black And Blue' Video

Dayseeker Stars Release New Hurtwave Song 'My Father Said'

News > Hurtwave

advertisement
Day In Rock

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Make Live Debut On TV- Ozzy Osbourne Get Animated With Post Malone- Bruce Springsteen Was Arrested And Charged For DWI- more

Reviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Camping Edition

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Rock Reads: All Exce$$ - Occupation: Concert Promoter By Danny Zelisko

Quick Flicks: Roger Waters - Us + Them

Paul Maged- Culture War

advertisement
Latest News

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Make Live Debut On TV

Ozzy Osbourne Get Animated With Post Malone For 'It's A Raid' Video

Bruce Springsteen Was Arrested And Charged For DWI

Foo Fighters Share 'Making A Fire' Live Video

Witherfall Get Personal With 'The River' Video

Styx To Stream London Concert This Weekend

Dayseeker Offshoot Hurtwave Release 'Black And Blue' Video

Love And Death To Livestream Album Release Show Tonight