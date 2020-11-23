Wolfgang Van Halen Fulfilling Eddie's Dream For Him

Wolfgang Van Halen says that he could not be happier with fulfilling his father Eddie Van Halen's dream for him of pursuing his own career in music.

Fans just received the first taste of music from Wolfgang with the release of "Distance", the first single from his forthcoming solo album project Mammoth WVH and he spoke to Forbes about the project.

During the interview, Wolfgang was asked "How old were you when you realized how much your dad supported you and how has it influenced you going forward?"

He responded, "It's part of what motivates me to this day and it's almost a big part of it. The reason that this whole thing has been so easy for me is even if I don't believe in myself, I've had a lot of struggles with depression and anxiety in my life, and self-esteem issues.

"But even when I don't believe in myself knowing how much my mother and my father believe in me is what keeps me moving along. And especially now that my dad is not here and knowing how proud he was of me and my music, it's been the main driving force that's kept me going through the whole situation.

"I knew that's what he wanted for me. And I couldn't be happier to be fulfilling his dream for me."

