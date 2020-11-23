Wolfgang Van Halen says that he could not be happier with fulfilling his father Eddie Van Halen's dream for him of pursuing his own career in music.
Fans just received the first taste of music from Wolfgang with the release of "Distance", the first single from his forthcoming solo album project Mammoth WVH and he spoke to Forbes about the project.
During the interview, Wolfgang was asked "How old were you when you realized how much your dad supported you and how has it influenced you going forward?"
He responded, "It's part of what motivates me to this day and it's almost a big part of it. The reason that this whole thing has been so easy for me is even if I don't believe in myself, I've had a lot of struggles with depression and anxiety in my life, and self-esteem issues.
"But even when I don't believe in myself knowing how much my mother and my father believe in me is what keeps me moving along. And especially now that my dad is not here and knowing how proud he was of me and my music, it's been the main driving force that's kept me going through the whole situation.
"I knew that's what he wanted for me. And I couldn't be happier to be fulfilling his dream for me."
AC/DC Top Album Chart And Make History With 'PWR/UP'- Foo Fighters Look Back With 'Times Like Those'- Wolfgang Van Halen Fulfilling Eddie's Dream For Him- more
Yes - The Royal Affair Tour: Live from Las Vegas
MorleyView Judas Priest's Rob Halford
Sites and Sounds: 12 Days of the Beatles
Sites and Sounds: Ragas Live Festival 2020
Quick Flicks: Bay Area Godfathers
AC/DC Top Album Chart And Make History With 'PWR/UP'
Foo Fighters Look Back With 'Times Like Those'
Wolfgang Van Halen Fulfilling Eddie's Dream For Him
Jellyfish Offshoot The Lickerish Quartet Release New Video
Witherfall Release 'As I Lie Awake' Video
Dayseeker Stars Release New Hurtwave Song 'My Father Said'
Powerwolf Announce Wolfsnachte Tour
Singled Out: AJ Rosales' If Not Today