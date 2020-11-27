Ozzy Osbourne says that Andrew Watt, who produced his latest album "Ordinary Man", is not the same after his battle with the Covid-19 coronavirus earlier this year.
The legendary metal vocalist spoke to GQ and told them that he himself has to be extra careful to shield himself from the virus because he has as respiratory disease that puts him at increased risk if he catches the virus. He said, "I've got emphysema, so if I get this virus, I'm f***ed".
He explained that he is taking precautions and then details how it impacted Watt. "If I go out, I wear a mask, but I don't like wearing a mask, so I don't go out much.
"The producer on my album got the virus. I'd phone him up every day and he said he couldn't sleep, because as soon as he went to sleep, he'd stop breathing. He's not the same person now... It's like anyone who's had a near-death experience: he's become a bit careful with life.
"But my two granddaughters caught it and you wouldn't think they had anything wrong with them. It just bounced off them."
Sharon Osbourne Back In Covid-19 Quarantine
Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne Victims Of Credit Card Fraud
Eddie Once Asked Ozzy Osbourne To Join Van Halen
Ozzy Osbourne And Judas Priest Reschedule Tour
Ozzy Osbourne In The Studio For 'Ozzmosis' Anniversary
Ozzy Osbourne Recovery Was Set Back By Pandemic Lockdown
Ozzy Osbourne Has Rebooked Farewell Tour Dates
Ozzy Osbourne Themed Children's Book In The Works
Ozzy Osbourne Starts Work On New Album
Eddie Van Halen Featured On Unearthed Jimi Hendrix Cover- Ozzy Osbourne Says Producer Not The Same After Covid- System Of A Down Pass One Billion Views- AC/DC- more
Holiday Gift Guide: AC/DC, Jerry Garcia, Ready Steady Go
Yes - The Royal Affair Tour: Live from Las Vegas
MorleyView Judas Priest's Rob Halford
Sites and Sounds: 12 Days of the Beatles
Sites and Sounds: Ragas Live Festival 2020
Eddie Van Halen Featured On Unearthed Jimi Hendrix Cover
Ozzy Osbourne Says Producer Not The Same After Covid
System Of A Down Pass One Billion Views With 'Chop Suey!' Video
AC/DC Won't Change and Have Boxes Full Of Unreleased Music
Journey Frontman Arnel Pineda Delivers 'This Christmas - A Beacon Of Hope'
Creed Stars Have Written Almost An Album's Worth Of Unreleased Songs
Bruce Springsteen To Rock Saturday Night Live
The Kinks Stream New Animated Video For Classic Track 'Lola'