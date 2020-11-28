Paul McCartney Shares III Preview and Delays Album Release

Paul McCartney has shared an excerpt of a new song called "The Kiss Of Venus" via a trailer for his forthcoming "McCartney III" album, which is now set to hit stores on December 18th.

The album's released was pushed back a week due to "unforeseeable production delays," according to the Beatles legend's camp. It was originally set to hit stores on December 11th.

The record will be released digitally, on CD, and on LP manufactured by Third Man Pressing. "Vinyl configurations will range from standard 180g to a Third Man Edition of 3,000 hand-numbered red vinyl copies, a U.S. indie retail exclusive pressing of 4,000 hand-numbered white vinyl LPs, and more." Watch the trailer below:

Related Stories

Paul McCartney Surprises Fans With 'McCartney III' Album Announcement

Elton John, Paul McCartney, Eddie Vedder Covid-19 TV Special Lineup

Paul McCartney Jams Beatles Classic With Aerosmith's Steven Tyler 2019 In Review

Paul McCartney Has A Secret Christmas Album

Paul McCartney's Children's Book Adaptation Coming To Netflix

Paul McCartney Announce Special Double A-Side Release

Paul McCartney Penning Music For It's A Wonderful Life Musical

Paul McCartney Jams Beatles Classic With Aerosmith's Steven Tyler

Paul McCartney Announce Four Live Reissues





More Paul McCartney News



