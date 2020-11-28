Paul McCartney has shared an excerpt of a new song called "The Kiss Of Venus" via a trailer for his forthcoming "McCartney III" album, which is now set to hit stores on December 18th.
The album's released was pushed back a week due to "unforeseeable production delays," according to the Beatles legend's camp. It was originally set to hit stores on December 11th.
The record will be released digitally, on CD, and on LP manufactured by Third Man Pressing. "Vinyl configurations will range from standard 180g to a Third Man Edition of 3,000 hand-numbered red vinyl copies, a U.S. indie retail exclusive pressing of 4,000 hand-numbered white vinyl LPs, and more." Watch the trailer below:
Paul McCartney Surprises Fans With 'McCartney III' Album Announcement
Elton John, Paul McCartney, Eddie Vedder Covid-19 TV Special Lineup
Paul McCartney Jams Beatles Classic With Aerosmith's Steven Tyler 2019 In Review
Paul McCartney Has A Secret Christmas Album
Paul McCartney's Children's Book Adaptation Coming To Netflix
Paul McCartney Announce Special Double A-Side Release
Paul McCartney Penning Music For It's A Wonderful Life Musical
Paul McCartney Jams Beatles Classic With Aerosmith's Steven Tyler
Paul McCartney Announce Four Live Reissues
Slipknot Discussing Doing New Album Says Corey Taylor- Guns N' Roses Release Live Videos From Reunion Tour- Sammy Hagar Gives Wolfgang Van Halen His Full Support- more
Holiday Gift Guide: AC/DC, Jerry Garcia, Ready Steady Go
Yes - The Royal Affair Tour: Live from Las Vegas
MorleyView Judas Priest's Rob Halford
Sites and Sounds: 12 Days of the Beatles
Sites and Sounds: Ragas Live Festival 2020
Slipknot Discussing Doing New Album Next Year Says Corey Taylor
Guns N' Roses Release Live Videos From Reunion Tour
Sammy Hagar Gives Wolfgang Van Halen His Full Support
Iron Maiden Debut In Top 10 With Nights Of The Dead
Paul McCartney Shares III Preview and Delays Album Release
Bruce Springsteen Shares 'The Power Of Prayer' Lyric Video
Within The Ruins Release 'Devil In Me' Video
Singled Out: Little Hurt's My Head Hurts