.

Paul McCartney Shares III Preview and Delays Album Release

Keavin Wiggins | 11-28-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Paul McCartney Shares III Preview and Delays Album Release

Paul McCartney has shared an excerpt of a new song called "The Kiss Of Venus" via a trailer for his forthcoming "McCartney III" album, which is now set to hit stores on December 18th.

The album's released was pushed back a week due to "unforeseeable production delays," according to the Beatles legend's camp. It was originally set to hit stores on December 11th.

The record will be released digitally, on CD, and on LP manufactured by Third Man Pressing. "Vinyl configurations will range from standard 180g to a Third Man Edition of 3,000 hand-numbered red vinyl copies, a U.S. indie retail exclusive pressing of 4,000 hand-numbered white vinyl LPs, and more." Watch the trailer below:




Related Stories


Paul McCartney Shares III Preview and Delays Album Release

Paul McCartney Surprises Fans With 'McCartney III' Album Announcement

Elton John, Paul McCartney, Eddie Vedder Covid-19 TV Special Lineup

Paul McCartney Jams Beatles Classic With Aerosmith's Steven Tyler 2019 In Review

Paul McCartney Has A Secret Christmas Album

Paul McCartney's Children's Book Adaptation Coming To Netflix

Paul McCartney Announce Special Double A-Side Release

Paul McCartney Penning Music For It's A Wonderful Life Musical

Paul McCartney Jams Beatles Classic With Aerosmith's Steven Tyler

Paul McCartney Announce Four Live Reissues



More Paul McCartney News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Slipknot Discussing Doing New Album Says Corey Taylor- Guns N' Roses Release Live Videos From Reunion Tour- Sammy Hagar Gives Wolfgang Van Halen His Full Support- more

Reviews

Holiday Gift Guide: AC/DC, Jerry Garcia, Ready Steady Go

Yes - The Royal Affair Tour: Live from Las Vegas

MorleyView Judas Priest's Rob Halford

Sites and Sounds: 12 Days of the Beatles

Sites and Sounds: Ragas Live Festival 2020

advertisement
Latest News

Slipknot Discussing Doing New Album Next Year Says Corey Taylor

Guns N' Roses Release Live Videos From Reunion Tour

Sammy Hagar Gives Wolfgang Van Halen His Full Support

Iron Maiden Debut In Top 10 With Nights Of The Dead

Paul McCartney Shares III Preview and Delays Album Release

Bruce Springsteen Shares 'The Power Of Prayer' Lyric Video

Within The Ruins Release 'Devil In Me' Video

Singled Out: Little Hurt's My Head Hurts