Ozzy Osbourne Has Rebooked Farewell Tour Dates

Ozzy Osbourne has rebooked the rescheduled dates for his No More Tours 2, with the metal legend now set to resume his farewell trek in 2022, according to his wife and manager Sharon.

She shared the news during an interview with Planet Radio. Sharon was asked about the difficulties of booking rescheduled dates with venues and she responded, "Well that's the thing right now. Everybody's booking their tours again for like 2022, and to find availabilities right now, it's crazy.

"Agents and facilities are going nuts, trying to get everybody back. It will be exciting. I think it will be a very exciting time when bands do go back and it'll be joyous.

"Ozzy's tour has been rebooked. The British tour, he'll be back in '22. You know, we just carry on as normal. We've been doing loads of TV shows here and you've got to just keep going until Ozzy can go back live.

"He's in the studio right now doing a new album. We're going to do a movie of Ozzy's life story and he's got to do the soundtrack to that... so I'll keep him busy, let's put it that way."

Related Stories

Ozzy Osbourne Themed Children's Book In The Works

Ozzy Osbourne Starts Work On New Album

Another Ozzy Osbourne Family Member Tests Positive For Covid-19

Ozzy Osbourne In The Studio For 'Blizzard' 40th Anniversary

Ozzy Osbourne's Granddaughter Tests Positive For Covid-19

Ozzy Osbourne Shares His Expected Timeline For Live Return

Ozzy Osbourne Pays Tribute To Lee Kerslake

Lee Kerslake Of Ozzy Osbourne and Uriah Heep Fame Dead At 73

Ozzy Osbourne Marks Blizzard Anniversary With Specials and New Video





More Ozzy Osbourne News



