U2 Share 2001 Performance Of 'Beautiful Day'

(hennemusic) U2 are sharing video of a 2001 performance of their classic, "Beautiful Day", ahead of its inclusion in a series of expanded 20th anniversary reissues of their 2000 album, "All That You Can't Leave Behind."
Directed by Hamish Hamilton, footage of the lead track from the group's tenth studio record was captured during the Elevation Tour at the Fleet Center in Boston, MA, with audio to be featured in the forthcoming package's bonus live album, "Elevation Live From Boston."
"Beautiful Day" earned U2 a Grammy Award for Record Of The Year in 2001, while "All That You Can't Leave Behind" went on to sell more than 12 million copies.
Due October 30, the multi-format 20th anniversary series will be available in Standard, Deluxe, and Super Deluxe editions on CD, alongside vinyl, and digital versions that will feature a new 12-track remaster of the record and include an additional track, "The Ground Beneath Her Feet", in all formats. Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
U2 Revive Million Dollar Hotel Track For 20th Anniversary Reissue
U2 Stream Unreleased Track 'Levitate'
U2 Unplug For 'Leave Behind' Anniversary Reissue
Anthrax And Death Angel Stars Cover U2
U2's Bono and The Edge Unplug For Cover Of 'Stairway To Heaven'
U2 And Elton John Team Up On T Rex Tribute Album
U2 And The Rolling Stones Biggest Tour Bands Of Decade 2019 In Review
U2 Joined By Very Special Guest In Mumbai
Metallica Unplugging For Special Livestream- Ozzy Osbourne Has Rebooked Farewell Tour Dates- Eddie Van Halen Fans Angered By David Crosby's Dismissive Tweet- Puscifer- more
Hot In The City: Concerts in Your Car
Quick Flicks: Queen + Adam Lambert - Live Around the World (DVD + CD, Blu-ray + CD)
David Clayton-Thomas - Say Somethin'
Root 66: Gasoline Lollipops- Cary Morin- Fireside Collective- Heathcote Hill
Metallica Unplugging For Special Livestream
Ozzy Osbourne Has Rebooked Farewell Tour Dates
Eddie Van Halen Fans Angered By David Crosby's Dismissive Tweet
Puscifer To Play Special Existential Reckoning Livestream
AC/DC Honor Malcolm Young With New 'PWR/UP' Video
Singled Out: The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus's Is This The Read World?
Bird3 Frontman And Julie Mintz Call For Unity With 'AsOne'
Queen and Adam Lambert Top UK Charts With New Live Album