Rob Halford Shares Strong Memories Of Eddie Van Halen

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford shared some of his favorite memories of Eddie Van Halen during an interview conducted right after the guitar icon passed away.
Halford spoke with Metal Injection to promote his new autobiography "Confess" and the topic turned to the Van Halen legend. Rob shared, "A couple of strong memories. First one, when I was introduced to Eddie's spectacular guitarmanship was in the very early days of Judas Priest.
"Our manager, Dave Cork at the time, came over to where I was living at the time and said you've got to come sit in my car and listen to this cassette that somebody sent me from America. It's this new band, they're called Van Halen. I don't know anything about them, but just listen to this music.
"So I went and sat in the car outside my house, and we played the whole first Van Halen album, and I was just mesmerized. I was mesmerized by his guitar playing. He was like something we've never ever heard before from a guitar player. So that was the first time.
"And then, some years later, Priest were special guests to Van Halen at the Santa Monica Civic Center, and we had a show together, and it was just a thrill because we were all fans of them. Turns out they too were fans of Priest, especially Eddie, with what Glenn and K.K. were doing at the time. So, we became friends and we kept that friendship going.
"I know that Eddie came to Priest shows because afterwards I'd find out, that he'd been with Glenn and they'd have been talking about guitars, like guitar players do. Man, it's just horrible. It's absolutely horrible. We lost so many people this year, on top of this pandemic. When will it stop, you know? But you have to pull through all of that, pull through all the ruble. And do what we always do when we lose these musical giants - it's put this music on. Because I was blasting Van Halen all day yesterday to get me through the loss of this incredible player." Watch the full interview below:
David Crosby Apologizes For Insulting Eddie Van Halen Tweet
Eddie Van Halen Fans Angered By David Crosby's Dismissive Tweet
Jack White Tributes Eddie Van Halen On SNL
Eddie Van Halen Wanted To Do One Final Tour With Original Lineup
Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony Tribute Eddie Van Halen
Eddie Van Halen and Sammy Hagar Reconciled Prior To Guitarist's Death
David Lee Roth, Sammy Hagar, More Tribute Eddie Van Halen
Eddie Van Halen Dead At 65 After Throat Cancer Battle
Original Van Halen Bassist Mark Stone Has Died
Ozzy Osbourne Recovery Was Set Back By Pandemic Lockdown- Black Sabbath and Pink Floyd Icons Team Up For New Song- Former AC/DC Member Has Reportedly Died- more
Root 66: Aaron Nathans & Michael G. Ronstadt- More
Hot In The City: Concerts in Your Car
Quick Flicks: Queen + Adam Lambert - Live Around the World (DVD + CD, Blu-ray + CD)
David Clayton-Thomas - Say Somethin'
Ozzy Osbourne Recovery Was Set Back By Pandemic Lockdown
Black Sabbath and Pink Floyd Icons Team Up For New Song
Former AC/DC Member Has Reportedly Died
Rob Halford Shares Strong Memories Of Eddie Van Halen
Bring Me The Horizon Treating Fans To New EP For Halloween
Silverstein Stream My Disaster (2.0) From Upcoming Redux II Album
Bleed From Within Share Live Video and Announce Viral Hysteria Show
Grayscale Release 'Diamond' Video