Eddie Van Halen's Hometown Considering Memorial

The city of Pasadena, Ca's city council will consider a fan backed measure to honor late guitar legend Eddie Van Halen, who died earlier this month after a long battle with cancer.

Pasadena residents Randa Schmalfeld and Julie Kimura launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds to have a street or alley renamed in honor of Van Halen.

According to the local outlet, Pasadena Now, City Public Information Officer, Lisa Derderian, confirmed that the item would appear on the city council's agenda on Monday.

Schmalfeld had this to say, "We are delighted that the City Council is moving so quickly to consider a dedicated public space here in Van Halen's hometown.

"We envision a place where fans can forever honor and celebrate the brilliance of Eddie Van Halen and the phenomenal success of Pasadena's Hometown Band.

"The overwhelmingly positive response to our campaign demonstrates the desire of our community to honor Eddie and his bandmates. We are hopeful that the council will decide in our favor and we are looking forward to next steps in forever honoring Pasadena's favorite Rock Stars!"

