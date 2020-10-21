The city of Pasadena, Ca's city council will consider a fan backed measure to honor late guitar legend Eddie Van Halen, who died earlier this month after a long battle with cancer.
Pasadena residents Randa Schmalfeld and Julie Kimura launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds to have a street or alley renamed in honor of Van Halen.
According to the local outlet, Pasadena Now, City Public Information Officer, Lisa Derderian, confirmed that the item would appear on the city council's agenda on Monday.
Schmalfeld had this to say, "We are delighted that the City Council is moving so quickly to consider a dedicated public space here in Van Halen's hometown.
"We envision a place where fans can forever honor and celebrate the brilliance of Eddie Van Halen and the phenomenal success of Pasadena's Hometown Band.
"The overwhelmingly positive response to our campaign demonstrates the desire of our community to honor Eddie and his bandmates. We are hopeful that the council will decide in our favor and we are looking forward to next steps in forever honoring Pasadena's favorite Rock Stars!"
Why Steve Perry Turned Down Van Halen
Final Eddie Van Halen Live Performance Shared Online
There Will Be Another Eddie Van Halen Believes Metal Legend
Sammy Hagar Details Reconnecting With Eddie Van Halen
Rob Halford Shares Strong Memories Of Eddie Van Halen
David Crosby Apologizes For Insulting Eddie Van Halen Tweet
Eddie Van Halen Fans Angered By David Crosby's Dismissive Tweet
Jack White Tributes Eddie Van Halen On SNL
Eddie Van Halen Wanted To Do One Final Tour With Original Lineup
Foo Fighters Lead Tom Petty Birthday Bash Lineup- Ghost Reveal New Album Plans- Eddie Van Halen's Hometown Considering Memorial- The Damned Original Lineup Reuniting- more
Root 66: Rachel Brooke - The Loneliness in Me
Battle of the Band: The Allman Brothers Band
Joe Bouchard - Strange Legends
Root 66: Aaron Nathans & Michael G. Ronstadt- More
Hot In The City: Concerts in Your Car
Foo Fighters, The Killers Lead Tom Petty Virtual Birthday Bash Lineup
Ghost's Tobias Forge Reveals New Studio Album Plans
Eddie Van Halen's Hometown Considering Memorial
The Damned Original Lineup Reuniting For One Tour Only
Corey Taylor Unplugs For 'Black Eyes Blue'
Singled Out: Steal The Day's Norway
Ozzy Osbourne In The Studio For 'Ozzmosis' Anniversary
Heart Singer Ann Wilson Covers Steve Earle On New Single