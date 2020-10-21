Never Loved Release 'Sunshine' Video

Alt rockers Never Loved have released a brand new single and music video entitled "Sunshine". The track is the follow-up to their song "Over It", which was cowritten by All-American Rejects' Nick Wheeler.
Lead singer Camm Knopp had this to say about the new track, "'Sunshine' is about wanting change and growth. I wrote this song during a time when I felt stuck in the same cycles and was surrounded by people who weren't good for me.
"For a while I wasn't even aware of that and the idea of being where I wanted to be didn't feel possible. Eventually I reached a point where I felt like I had the choice to either create the change I wanted or remain where I was at. I used to be afraid of change, but now I trust it's always for the best." Watch the video below:
