Never Loved Deliver 'On & On It Goes' Video

Alt-rockers Never Loved have released a music video for their new single "On & On It Goes." The song comes from their forthcoming debut album, "Over It", which will be released by Equal Vision Records on May 14th.
Cameron Knopp had this to say, "It's amazing to finally announce our debut album to the world. I remember sitting in the studio with Matt back in 2017 when we first recorded 'Dead Inside' thinking how amazing it would be to create a full length record with him and here we are
"At that point in time it felt like a far fetched dream, we didn't even have a band name then. To to be here now typing this out feels surreal and to be releasing this record on Equal Vision feels even more surreal.
"This album is a reminder to myself to never give up, to always work hard, and no matter what keep going. Anything is possible." Watch the video below:
