The Damned Original Lineup Reuniting For One Tour Only

Keavin Wiggins | 10-21-2020

The original lineup of the legendary punk band The Damned have announced that they will be reuniting for the first time in 25 years to launch a tour next summer.

The trek will see the return of original guitarist Brian James and drummer Rat Scabies, who left the group in the 1990s. The will reunite with Dave Vanian and Captain Sensible for "one tour only".

The tour will feature four dates across the UK, kicking off on July 9th in London at the Eventim Apollo, followed by stops in Birmingham, Glasgow, and wrapping up in Manchester at the 02 Apollo on July 18th. See the dates below:

July 09 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
July 16 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy
July 17 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy
July 18 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo



