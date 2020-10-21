The original lineup of the legendary punk band The Damned have announced that they will be reuniting for the first time in 25 years to launch a tour next summer.
The trek will see the return of original guitarist Brian James and drummer Rat Scabies, who left the group in the 1990s. The will reunite with Dave Vanian and Captain Sensible for "one tour only".
The tour will feature four dates across the UK, kicking off on July 9th in London at the Eventim Apollo, followed by stops in Birmingham, Glasgow, and wrapping up in Manchester at the 02 Apollo on July 18th. See the dates below:
July 09 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
July 16 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy
July 17 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy
July 18 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo
The Damned Reveal 'Keep 'Em Alive' Video From The Rockfield Files EP
The Damned Losing Member After Sunday's Show
The Damned Announce Paul Gray For U.S. Tour
Singled Out: The Three Tremors' Bullets For The Damned
Legion Of The Damned Release Slaves Of The Southern Cross Video
Legion Of The Damned Returning With New Album
The Damned To Rock Danzig's 30th Anniversary Celebration
The Damned Announce U.S. Fall Tour
The Damned's Rat Scabies Releases First Solo Album
Foo Fighters Lead Tom Petty Birthday Bash Lineup- Ghost Reveal New Album Plans- Eddie Van Halen's Hometown Considering Memorial- The Damned Original Lineup Reuniting- more
Root 66: Rachel Brooke - The Loneliness in Me
Battle of the Band: The Allman Brothers Band
Joe Bouchard - Strange Legends
Root 66: Aaron Nathans & Michael G. Ronstadt- More
Hot In The City: Concerts in Your Car
Foo Fighters, The Killers Lead Tom Petty Virtual Birthday Bash Lineup
Ghost's Tobias Forge Reveals New Studio Album Plans
Eddie Van Halen's Hometown Considering Memorial
The Damned Original Lineup Reuniting For One Tour Only
Corey Taylor Unplugs For 'Black Eyes Blue'
Singled Out: Steal The Day's Norway
Ozzy Osbourne In The Studio For 'Ozzmosis' Anniversary
Heart Singer Ann Wilson Covers Steve Earle On New Single