Eric Clapton Announces Royal Albert Hall Shows

(hennemusic) Eric Clapton has announces dates a series of 2021 concerts at London's Royal Albert Hall. The guitar icon's only UK shows of the year will see a three-night residency at the legendary venue on May 14, 17 and 18.

Since making his debut at the Royal Albert Hall with The Yardbirds in 1964, Clapton has delivered more than 200 performances there while marking 50 years of music, including a 70th birthday celebration in 2015.

Clapton will release a highlights package from the 2019 edition of his Crossroads Guitar Festival this fall. Due November 20, the set delivers nearly four hours of live music from the two-day event at American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX, which saw Clapton top a lineup of artists while raising funds for the Crossroads Centre in Antigua, the chemical dependency treatment and education facility that he founded in 1998. Read more here.

