Singled Out: Zero Theorem's Translucent

Zero Theorem recently released an animated video for their latest single "Translucent" and to celebrate we asked vocalist Caesar to tell us about the track and video. Here is the story:
"Translucent" represents the act of seeing through one's outward or public persona to identify the authentic self within. As with other songs throughout 'The Killing" recordings, "Translucent" depicts a scathing character portrait while questioning the validity and usefulness of the artificial trappings of our daily lives.
In the accompanying video for 'Translucent', directed and animated by Elvis Freitas, a rogue alien leads an aerial and ground attack in search of a mysterious energy source on a foreign planet.
The general and his forces ruthlessly overtake a group of translucent beings, capturing and assimilating the energy source in the process.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here
Journey To Release New Music After The New Year- Pearl Jam Share Video From 'Ten' Show Webcast- Sammy Hagar Shares Personal Highlight From 2020 Birthday Bash- more
5 Star: Blue Oyster Cult - The Symbol Remains
Root 66: Rachel Brooke - The Loneliness in Me
Battle of the Band: The Allman Brothers Band
Joe Bouchard - Strange Legends
Root 66: Aaron Nathans & Michael G. Ronstadt- More
Journey To Release New Music After The New Year
Pearl Jam Share Video From 'Ten' Show Webcast
Sammy Hagar Shares Personal Highlight From 2020 Birthday Bash
Pink Floyd Share 1971 Television Performance
The Who Premiere Unreleased Royal Albert Hall Concert Footage
Orgy Release 'Spells' Video As They Work On New Music
U2 Share 2001 Boston Performance Video Of Elevation
Heart's Nancy Wilson Shares Video For Bruce Springsteen Cover