U2 Share 2001 Boston Performance Video Of Elevation

(hennemusic) U2 are sharing video of a performance of their classic, "Elevation", from a 2001 show in Boston, MA ahead of its inclusion in a series of expanded 20th anniversary reissues of their 2000 album, "All That You Can't Leave Behind."

Directed by Hamish Hamilton, the third single from the project was captured during the Elevation Tour at the city's Fleet Center, with audio to be featured in the forthcoming package's bonus album, "Elevation Live From Boston."

Due October 30, the multi-format 20th anniversary series will be available in Standard, Deluxe, and Super Deluxe editions on CD, alongside vinyl, and digital versions that will feature a new 12-track remaster of the record and include an additional track, "The Ground Beneath Her Feet", in all formats.

The expanded deluxe editions include highlights from the Boston shows, while a Super Deluxe box set adds much more, including bonus tracks, B-sides, studio outtakes, remixes and a 32-page hardback book from collaborator Anton Corbijn. Watch the video and read more here.

