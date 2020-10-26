.

Within The Ruins Reveal 'Black Heart' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 10-26-2020

Within The Ruins Reveal 'Black Heart' Video

Within The Ruins have released a music video for their new song "Black Heart," which is the title track to the band's forthcoming album that is set to hit stores on November 27th.

Vocalist Steve Tinnon had this to say, "We're extremely excited to release the video for the title track to our new album, Black Heart! We really enjoyed making this one and getting to tell a bit more of the story behind the music.

"It's a very angry, personal song, and a lot of the tracks stem from what it's about. It's an important track in regards to the overall theme of the record, and we couldn't be happier with how the video turned out!" Watch the video below:



