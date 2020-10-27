The Damned Add Date To Reunion Tour

The original lineup of the legendary punk group The Damned have announced that they have added an additional date to their upcoming 2021 reunion tour.

The original members, singer Dave Vanian, guitarist Brian James, bassist Captain Sensible and drummer Rat Scabies, previously announced a special four dates UK tour next summer.

They have now added a second night at the Eventim Apollo in London on July 10th, following the tour kick off at the same venue the previous night. Tickets are set to go on sale Wednesday (Oct 28th) at 10am local time. See all of the dates below:

The Damned "one tour only" original lineup dates

July 09 - London, UK - Eventim ApolloJuly 10 - London, UK - Eventim ApolloJuly 16 - Birmingham, UK - O2 AcademyJuly 17 - Glasgow, UK - O2 AcademyJuly 18 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

