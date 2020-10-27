.

The Damned Add Date To Reunion Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 10-27-2020

The original lineup of the legendary punk group The Damned have announced that they have added an additional date to their upcoming 2021 reunion tour.

The original members, singer Dave Vanian, guitarist Brian James, bassist Captain Sensible and drummer Rat Scabies, previously announced a special four dates UK tour next summer.

They have now added a second night at the Eventim Apollo in London on July 10th, following the tour kick off at the same venue the previous night. Tickets are set to go on sale Wednesday (Oct 28th) at 10am local time. See all of the dates below:

The Damned "one tour only" original lineup dates


July 09 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
July 10 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
July 16 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy
July 17 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy
July 18 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo



