(hennemusic) An Eddie Van Halen memorial in the rocker's adopted hometown of Pasadena, CA is being investigated following an October 26 meeting of the Pasadena City Council.
According to the Pasadena Star-News, elected officials directed City Manager Steve Mermell to bring together a public group to create and review ideas on how to best honor the iconic guitarist, who passed away on October 6 at the age of 65 after a long battle with cancer.
Among the ideas initially discussed include a monument or statue, a plaque on one of the band's former stomping grounds, turning Eddie's childhood home into a historic landmark, renaming a walkway in the city-owned convention center where Van Halen played some of its early shows, or the renaming of a park or an alleyway.
A local tribute to Eddie Van Halen was spearheaded by residents Randa Schmalfeld and Julie Kimura, who raised $5,200 (exceeding their $3,000 goal) through the online fundraising platform gofundme.com. Read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Rock Hall To Pay Tribute To Eddie Van Halen
Eddie Van Halen's Son Addresses Rumor About New Version Of Band
Eddie Once Asked Ozzy Osbourne To Join Van Halen
David Crosby Schooled On Eddie Van Halen's Talent and Legacy
Eddie Van Halen's Hometown Considering Memorial
Why Steve Perry Turned Down Van Halen
Final Eddie Van Halen Live Performance Shared Online
There Will Be Another Eddie Van Halen Believes Metal Legend
Sammy Hagar Details Reconnecting With Eddie Van Halen
Eddie Van Halen Hometown Honor Moving Forward- Iron Maiden Expand Legacy Of The Beast Tour- Peter Frampton And The Doobie Brothers Team Up For Isolation Jam- more
Root 66: Bonnie Whitmore - Last Will & Testament
5 Star: Blue Oyster Cult - The Symbol Remains
Root 66: Rachel Brooke - The Loneliness in Me
Battle of the Band: The Allman Brothers Band
Eddie Van Halen Hometown Honor Moving Forward
Iron Maiden Expand Legacy Of The Beast Tour
Peter Frampton And The Doobie Brothers Team Up For Isolation Jam
Eric Clapton and Annie Lennox Lead Sting's New 'Duets' Album
Gorillaz Planning A Movie Says Damon Albarn
Rush In The Studio For 'Power Windows' 35th Anniversary
Neil Young Streaming Unreleased 1974 Track
Young the Giant Announce 10th Anniversary Virtual Event and Reissue