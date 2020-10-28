Eddie Van Halen Hometown Honor Moving Forward

(hennemusic) An Eddie Van Halen memorial in the rocker's adopted hometown of Pasadena, CA is being investigated following an October 26 meeting of the Pasadena City Council.

According to the Pasadena Star-News, elected officials directed City Manager Steve Mermell to bring together a public group to create and review ideas on how to best honor the iconic guitarist, who passed away on October 6 at the age of 65 after a long battle with cancer.

Among the ideas initially discussed include a monument or statue, a plaque on one of the band's former stomping grounds, turning Eddie's childhood home into a historic landmark, renaming a walkway in the city-owned convention center where Van Halen played some of its early shows, or the renaming of a park or an alleyway.

A local tribute to Eddie Van Halen was spearheaded by residents Randa Schmalfeld and Julie Kimura, who raised $5,200 (exceeding their $3,000 goal) through the online fundraising platform gofundme.com. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

