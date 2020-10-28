Gorillaz have a new full-length scripted movie in the works, Damon Albarn revealed during a new interview with Radio.com for their New Arrivals show earlier this week.
Albarn discussed a variety of topics during the appearance including new music, working and hangout with Beck, plus he also shared some details about their plans to make a movie.
Damon had the following to say, "Well, we are supposed to be making a film while we're doing season two (of 'Song Machine'). We signed contracts, we've begun scripts and stuff.
Making an animated film that's kind of abstract is quite a big risk for a movie studio because they're very expensive. If you're telling a slightly obtuse, weird story, that only sometimes makes any sense, it's quite difficult.
"That's what we've discovered...We will do it; we are doing it. I see a lot of people doing animated videos these days but I don't think they really touch the quality of ours."
Gorillaz Releases New Song 'Hollywood' And Promise New Album
Eddie Van Halen Hometown Honor Moving Forward- Iron Maiden Expand Legacy Of The Beast Tour- Peter Frampton And The Doobie Brothers Team Up For Isolation Jam- more
Root 66: Bonnie Whitmore - Last Will & Testament
5 Star: Blue Oyster Cult - The Symbol Remains
Root 66: Rachel Brooke - The Loneliness in Me
Battle of the Band: The Allman Brothers Band
Eddie Van Halen Hometown Honor Moving Forward
Iron Maiden Expand Legacy Of The Beast Tour
Peter Frampton And The Doobie Brothers Team Up For Isolation Jam
Eric Clapton and Annie Lennox Lead Sting's New 'Duets' Album
Gorillaz Planning A Movie Says Damon Albarn
Rush In The Studio For 'Power Windows' 35th Anniversary
Neil Young Streaming Unreleased 1974 Track
Young the Giant Announce 10th Anniversary Virtual Event and Reissue