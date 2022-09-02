Gorillaz Share New Single and Announce Album

Gorillaz have released a new track called "New Gold ft. Tame Impala & Bootie Brown" to mark their announcement that they will be releasing their new studio album, "Cracker Island", February 24th.
The group performed the song live for the first time to a sold-out crowd at London's All Points East Festival earlier this month, where they were joined on stage by Tame Impala, Kevin Parker, and Bootie Brown of The Pharcyde.
Guitarist Noodle had this to say about the band's new record - "Cracker Island is the sound of change and the chorus of the collective." Russel Hobbs added, "When the reckoning comes, gotta be ready to step through the gateway. Cracker Island's got the entry codes..." Stream the new single below:
Gorillaz Planning A Movie Says Damon Albarn
Gorillaz Releases New Song 'Hollywood' And Promise New Album
Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rare In-Store Event- Pierce The Veil Return- Fear Factory's Dino Cazares Questions Furnace Fest Logo- more
AC/DC Frontman Honored To Play Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert- Anthrax Cancel 40th Anniversary Tour Leg- Nickelback- Corey Taylor- more
Reward Offered For Lost Nickelback- Arctic Monkeys Premiere 'There'd Better Be A Mirrorball' Video- Red Hot Chili Peppers- more
Metallica Tell Fans To Save The Date- Motley Crue and Asking Alexandra Stars Fuel Hyro The Hero's Single- Trans-Siberian Orchestra Tour- more
Why Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Are Leaving The U.S.- Megadeth Hit New Milestones- Kenny Chesney Wraps Up Here And Now Tour- more
Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar and the Circle Rock Chicago
Graham Nash - Live: Songs for Beginners and Wild Tales
Sites and Sounds: Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach
Caught In The Act: Red Hot Chili Peppers Rock Soldier Field
Road Trip: Temple of Poseidon, Greece
Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rare In-Store Event
Pierce The Veil Return With 'Pass The Nirvana'
Fear Factory's Dino Cazares Questions Furnace Fest Logo
Deep Purple Share Unreleased Demon's Eye Live Video
The Pretty Reckless Jam With Soundgarden's Kim Thayil
Motley Crue Remaster 'Smokin' In The Boys Room' Video
Gorillaz Share New Single and Announce Album
Young the Giant Release 'My Way' Video