Joe Elliott, Trent Reznor, Billy Corgan Lead David Bowie Tribute Livestream Lineup

(hennemusic) A David Bowie livestream tribute concert will take place on would have been the late rocker's 74th birthday in January. Organized by the music icon's pianist, Mike Garson, "A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day" will take place on January 8, 2021 and feature a mix of special guests alongside former members of the singer's touring lineups through the years.
"David's music means so much to so many," says Garson, "that we can't wait to perform a beautiful setlist of some of his most memorable hit songs along with a collection of deep cut Bowie gems... and we would love for you to join the Celebration!"
The concert will feature performances from Trent Reznor, Perry Farrell, Joe Elliott of Def Leppard, Ian Astbury of The Cult, Billy Corgan, Gavin Rossdale of Bush and many other guests, as well as dozens of Bowie alumni band members spanning David's career from his 1969 self-titled album to 2016's "Blackstar", including David's complete final touring band of Mike Garson, Gail Ann Dorsey, Earl Slick, Sterling Campbell, Gerry Leonard, and Catherine Russell along with Zack Alford, Carlos Alomar, Kevin Armstrong, Alan Childs, Robin Clark, Emm Gryner, Omar Hakim, Clare Hirst, Erdal Kızılçay, Tim Lefebvre, Martha Mooke, Holly Palmer, Mark Plati, Carmine Rojas, Charlie Sexton, Bowie's long-time record producer and musician Tony Visconti, and many more to be announced.
The virtual event follows a planned 2020 Bowie Celebration tour that was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day" livestreams on January 8, 2021 at 6pm PT and will be available to stream for 24 hours to follow. Watch the promo for the event here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
David Bowie Live Album Series Announced
Singled Out: Movie Club's Rainshadow (Foo Fighters, David Bowie, Pink)
David Bowie's 'The Man Who Sold The World' 50th Anniversary Edition Coming
David Bowie's 'Young Americans' Set For 45th Anniversary Gold Vinyl Edition
Rare David Bowie Live Video Released
Guns N' Roses Offshoot Hookers & Blow Stream David Bowie Cover
David Bowie Track From Unreleased Live Album Streaming
Guns N' Roses' Offshoot Hookers & Blow To Release David Bowie Cover
Foo Fighters Have Made Their David Bowie 'Let's Dance' Album
Queen's Brian May Reveals That He Nearly Died- Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne Victims Of Credit Card Fraud- Joe Elliott, Trent Reznor, Billy Corgan Lead David Bowie Tribute Livestream- more
Root 66: Bonnie Whitmore - Last Will & Testament
5 Star: Blue Oyster Cult - The Symbol Remains
Root 66: Rachel Brooke - The Loneliness in Me
Battle of the Band: The Allman Brothers Band
Queen's Brian May Reveals That He Nearly Died
Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne Victims Of Credit Card Fraud
Joe Elliott, Trent Reznor, Billy Corgan Lead David Bowie Tribute Livestream Lineup
Alice Cooper, Lzzy Hale To Judge 'Idol' Like TV Show For Bands
Singled Out: Harrow Fair's Sins We Made
Crowded House Release First New Song In Over A Decade
Five Finger Death Punch Offshoot PychoSexual Release New Video
Eddie Van Halen Took Gene Simmons On A Wild Ride