Ozzy Osbourne's wife and manager shared that they have been the victims of credit card fraud, during Tuesday's October 27) episode of her television talk show The Talk.
Sharon revealed the news while they were discussing Conan O'Brien's late-night set being burglarized. She said, "That's so wrong. You know what? He's trying to give everyone some entertainment to make people feel as normal as possible. A little fun at the end of every day. It's wrong.
"But I'll tell you what else is wrong. It's my [daughter] Kelly's birthday today. I went out last night to pick up her gift. I give my credit card, and they come back and they say, 'Do you have another credit card? It didn't go through.'
"And I say, 'Well, just try it again, put it through again.' It still didn't go through. 'Do you have another one?' I said, 'Yes, of course I do.' I hand them Ozzy's. And then they come back and they go, 'Do you have another one? It didn't go through.' I'm, like, 'What's going on?'
"Someone rang up charges and maxed out Ozzy's card and my card. I called through to the credit card company, and they go, 'No, no, no. You're maxed out. So is Ozzy, on this account.' I'm like, 'I don't go to that store, or to that store.'"
Sharon was still able to get Kelly a gift and she said that she is working with the credit card company to clear up the charges. Watch the segment below:
Eddie Once Asked Ozzy Osbourne To Join Van Halen
Ozzy Osbourne And Judas Priest Reschedule Tour
Ozzy Osbourne In The Studio For 'Ozzmosis' Anniversary
Ozzy Osbourne Recovery Was Set Back By Pandemic Lockdown
Ozzy Osbourne Has Rebooked Farewell Tour Dates
Ozzy Osbourne Themed Children's Book In The Works
Ozzy Osbourne Starts Work On New Album
Another Ozzy Osbourne Family Member Tests Positive For Covid-19
Ozzy Osbourne In The Studio For 'Blizzard' 40th Anniversary
Queen's Brian May Reveals That He Nearly Died- Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne Victims Of Credit Card Fraud- Joe Elliott, Trent Reznor, Billy Corgan Lead David Bowie Tribute Livestream- more
Root 66: Bonnie Whitmore - Last Will & Testament
5 Star: Blue Oyster Cult - The Symbol Remains
Root 66: Rachel Brooke - The Loneliness in Me
Battle of the Band: The Allman Brothers Band
Queen's Brian May Reveals That He Nearly Died
Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne Victims Of Credit Card Fraud
Joe Elliott, Trent Reznor, Billy Corgan Lead David Bowie Tribute Livestream Lineup
Alice Cooper, Lzzy Hale To Judge 'Idol' Like TV Show For Bands
Singled Out: Harrow Fair's Sins We Made
Crowded House Release First New Song In Over A Decade
Five Finger Death Punch Offshoot PychoSexual Release New Video
Eddie Van Halen Took Gene Simmons On A Wild Ride