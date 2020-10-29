Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne Victims Of Credit Card Fraud

Ozzy Osbourne's wife and manager shared that they have been the victims of credit card fraud, during Tuesday's October 27) episode of her television talk show The Talk.

Sharon revealed the news while they were discussing Conan O'Brien's late-night set being burglarized. She said, "That's so wrong. You know what? He's trying to give everyone some entertainment to make people feel as normal as possible. A little fun at the end of every day. It's wrong.

"But I'll tell you what else is wrong. It's my [daughter] Kelly's birthday today. I went out last night to pick up her gift. I give my credit card, and they come back and they say, 'Do you have another credit card? It didn't go through.'

"And I say, 'Well, just try it again, put it through again.' It still didn't go through. 'Do you have another one?' I said, 'Yes, of course I do.' I hand them Ozzy's. And then they come back and they go, 'Do you have another one? It didn't go through.' I'm, like, 'What's going on?'

"Someone rang up charges and maxed out Ozzy's card and my card. I called through to the credit card company, and they go, 'No, no, no. You're maxed out. So is Ozzy, on this account.' I'm like, 'I don't go to that store, or to that store.'"

Sharon was still able to get Kelly a gift and she said that she is working with the credit card company to clear up the charges. Watch the segment below:

Related Stories

Eddie Once Asked Ozzy Osbourne To Join Van Halen

Ozzy Osbourne And Judas Priest Reschedule Tour

Ozzy Osbourne In The Studio For 'Ozzmosis' Anniversary

Ozzy Osbourne Recovery Was Set Back By Pandemic Lockdown

Ozzy Osbourne Has Rebooked Farewell Tour Dates

Ozzy Osbourne Themed Children's Book In The Works

Ozzy Osbourne Starts Work On New Album

Another Ozzy Osbourne Family Member Tests Positive For Covid-19

Ozzy Osbourne In The Studio For 'Blizzard' 40th Anniversary





More Ozzy Osbourne News



