Yes Announce New Album 'The Royal Affair Tour, Live From Las Vegas'

Prog legends Yes have announced that they will be releasing their new album, "The Royal Affair Tour, Live From Las Vegas," in various formats on October 2nd.

The album was captured during the band's , July 26,2019 stop of The Royal Affair Tour at Las Vegas Hard Rock Hotel and will be released digitally, as a CD digi sleeve with a 12-page booklet and 2LP gatefold vinyl with 12" booklet.

Alan White had this to say, "The Royal Affair tour album, being released in October, is a welcome new chapter in the wide expanse of Yes live recordings. I hope you enjoy it."

Guitarist Steve Howe added: "Having the opportunity to bring together the band members in the development of a well-refined set of songs that captures the band's true potential is simply an honor for me." See the tracklisting below:

1. No Opportunity Necessary, No Experience Needed

2. Tempus Fugit

3. Going For The One

4. I've Seen All Good People

5. Siberian Khatru

6. Onward

7. America

8. Imagine

9. Roundabout

10. Starship Trooper





Related Stories

Yes Legend Jon Anderson Streams New Song 'First Born Leaders'

Yes Announce Rescheduled Relayer Tour Dates

Yes Legend Steve Howe Announces New Solo Album

Yes Announce Rescheduled European Tour Dates

Yes Cancel Tour and Cruise To The Edge Appearance

Yes Announce U.S. Spring Tour Dates

Rush Geddy Lee Was Thrilled To Say Yes To Historic Jam 2019 In Review

Jon Anderson Is 'Very Open' To Reuniting With Yes 2019 In Review

Yes's Billy Sherwood And Friends Delive Prog Rock Christmas

More Yes News



