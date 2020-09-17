The Allman Betts Band Share New Lyric Video Ahead Of Drive-In Shows

(Video still) (Video still)

The Allman Betts Band have released a lyric video for their track "Airboats and Cocaine". The song comes from their recently released sophomore album "Bless Your Heart".

The lyric video comes as the band prepares to take the stage for their next series of drive-in shows. The band will be playing three of the concerts this weekend in PA and NY.

They said of the safety precautions for the shows, "All Covid-19 local and national safety guidelines will be in place. Patrons must wear masks and practice social distancing at all Allman Betts Band live performances. Further info is available through the individual venues."

Betts said of the new album, "I think we definitely challenged ourselves, pushed ourselves artistically, and widened the spectrum on all levels. We wanted something that was a little more sweeping. A deeper experience."

Allman added, "I hope what people hear on Bless Your Heart is a band that's having a love affair with being a band."

Watch the new lyric video and see the details for the drive-in concerts below:

9/17 - Starlight Drive-In - Butler, PA

9/18 - Finger Lakes Drive-In - Auburn, NY

9/19 - Circle Drive-In - Scranton, PA

