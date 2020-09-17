The Allman Betts Band Share New Lyric Video Ahead Of Drive-In Shows

The Allman Betts Band have released a lyric video for their track "Airboats and Cocaine". The song comes from their recently released sophomore album "Bless Your Heart".
The lyric video comes as the band prepares to take the stage for their next series of drive-in shows. The band will be playing three of the concerts this weekend in PA and NY.
They said of the safety precautions for the shows, "All Covid-19 local and national safety guidelines will be in place. Patrons must wear masks and practice social distancing at all Allman Betts Band live performances. Further info is available through the individual venues."
Betts said of the new album, "I think we definitely challenged ourselves, pushed ourselves artistically, and widened the spectrum on all levels. We wanted something that was a little more sweeping. A deeper experience."
Allman added, "I hope what people hear on Bless Your Heart is a band that's having a love affair with being a band."
Watch the new lyric video and see the details for the drive-in concerts below:
9/17 - Starlight Drive-In - Butler, PA
9/18 - Finger Lakes Drive-In - Auburn, NY
9/19 - Circle Drive-In - Scranton, PA
The Allman Betts Band Announce New Album 'Bless Your Heart'
Allman Betts Band Premiering 'Magnolia Road' Video
The Allman Betts Band Release Long Gone Video
Allman Family Revival Final Lineup Announced
Allman Betts Band Reveal Their First Song
Allman Betts Band Announce Album and John Fogerty Tour Dates
The Allman Betts Band Announce Their First Tour
Allman Brothers' Dickey Betts Had Brain Surgery 2018 In Review
Allman Brothers Band Icon Dickey Betts Suffers Stroke 2018 In Review
Metallica, Beastie Boys Lead Bonnaroo's Free Virtual ROO-ALITY Livestream- Journey Singer Quarantine Jam Of 'Open Arms'- Stevie Nicks Concert Film Coming To Big Screen- more
Battle of the Band: Fernando Perdomo
Singled Out: Gasoline Lollipops' Flesh and Bone
Travel News, Trips and Tips: 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama
Quick Flicks: The Center of Nowhere (The Spirit and Sounds of Springfield, Missouri)
Metallica, Beastie Boys Lead Bonnaroo's Free Virtual ROO-ALITY Livestream
Journey Singer Leads Quarantine Jam Of 'Open Arms'
Stevie Nicks Concert Film Coming To The Big Screen
LBC Musicians Unite For Peace, Love, and Understanding
The Allman Betts Band Share New Lyric Video Ahead Of Drive-In Shows
Sevendust's Lajon Witherspoon Talks Metal, His ER Visit and More
Armored Saint Release 'Standing On The Shoulders Of Giants' Video
ZZ Top Share Live Video For Classic Song