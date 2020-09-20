Ozzy Osbourne Pays Tribute To Lee Kerslake

Ozzy Osbourne took to social media on Saturday (September 19th) to pay tribute to his former solo bandmate Lee Kerslake, who died at the age of 73 after a long battle with cancer.

Lee played on Ozzy's first two solo album. The Black Sabbath legend shared the following tribute on Facebook, "It's been 39 years since I've seen Lee but he lives for ever on the records he played on for me, Blizzard of Ozz and Diary of a Madman. Lee Kerslake RIP."

Early last year, Ozzy also granted one of Lee's dying wishes by sending him platinum awards for both "Blizzard Of Ozz" and "Diary Of A Madman" albums. At the time Ozzy shared a photo of Lee holding the awards.

He captioned the photo, I'm so glad that Lee Kerslake is enjoying his Blizzard and Diary platinum albums. I hope you feel better. Love, Ozzy"

