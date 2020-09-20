.

Ozzy Osbourne Pays Tribute To Lee Kerslake

Keavin Wiggins | 09-20-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Ozzy Osbourne Pays Tribute To Lee Kerslake

Ozzy Osbourne took to social media on Saturday (September 19th) to pay tribute to his former solo bandmate Lee Kerslake, who died at the age of 73 after a long battle with cancer.

Lee played on Ozzy's first two solo album. The Black Sabbath legend shared the following tribute on Facebook, "It's been 39 years since I've seen Lee but he lives for ever on the records he played on for me, Blizzard of Ozz and Diary of a Madman. Lee Kerslake RIP."

Early last year, Ozzy also granted one of Lee's dying wishes by sending him platinum awards for both "Blizzard Of Ozz" and "Diary Of A Madman" albums. At the time Ozzy shared a photo of Lee holding the awards.

He captioned the photo, I'm so glad that Lee Kerslake is enjoying his Blizzard and Diary platinum albums. I hope you feel better. Love, Ozzy"




Related Stories


Ozzy Osbourne Pays Tribute To Lee Kerslake

Lee Kerslake Of Ozzy Osbourne and Uriah Heep Fame Dead At 73

Ozzy Osbourne Marks Blizzard Anniversary With Specials and New Video

Ozzy Osbourne Expands 'Blizzard Of Ozz' For 40th Anniversary

Ozzy Osbourne's New Album Work Delayed By Covid-19

Ozzy Osbourne Rules Out Playing With Black Sabbath Again

Ozzy Osbourne Reaches New Milestones With 'Blizzard' Songs

Ozzy Osbourne Reflects On Meeting Randy Rhodes In TV Special Preview

Ozzy Osbourne Blizzard Era Classic Gets All Star Cover

The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne Trailer Released



More Ozzy Osbourne News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ozzy Osbourne Pays Tribute To Lee Kerslake- Previously Unreleased Chris Cornell Song Clip Shared Online- Udo Reunites With Accept Bandmates For 'Where The Angels Fly'- more

Reviews

MorleyView Black Rose Maze

Headcat 13 - Headcat 13

Singled Out: Raven's Top Of The Mountain

Battle of the Band: Fernando Perdomo

Travel News, Trips and Tips: 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

advertisement
Latest News

Ozzy Osbourne Pays Tribute To Lee Kerslake

Previously Unreleased Chris Cornell Song Clip Shared Online

Udo Reunites With Accept Bandmates For 'Where The Angels Fly'

Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown Recruit Blackberry Smoke Star For New Song

Diamond Head Announce Lightning To The Nations 2020

Armor For Sleep Release Video From Anniversary Release

Pixies Announce Limited Edition Vinyl Release

New Model Army Revisit and Reimage Classic Album