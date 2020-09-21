Tarja Expands Spirits And Ghosts For This Christmas Season

Former Nightwish frontwoman Tarja Turunen has announced that she has expanded her "Spirits And Ghosts (A Dark Score For Christmas)" for a special reissue that will be hitting stores on November 6th.

Disc one of the new edition will feature the original 12 Tarja-ized renditions of Christmas Carol from the original version, along with a collaboration with Within Temptation's Sharon den Adel, Epica's Simone Simons, Cristina Scabbia from Lacuna Coil and more on "Feliz Navidad".

The second disc will feature the previously unreleased live album "Christmas Together: Live at Olomouc And Hradec Krylova 2019". Tarja had this to say, "On this album, I explored the other side of Christmas.

"The Christmas of the lonely people and the missing ones. The Christmas for those that do not find joy in the blinking lights and the jingle bells." See the tracklisting below:

"O Come, O Come, Emmanuel"

"Together"

"We Three Kings"

"Deck the Halls"

"Pie Jesu"

"Amazing Grace"

"O Tannenbaum"

"Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"

"God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen"

"Feliz Navidad"

"What Child Is This"

"We Wish You a Merry Christmas"

"Sublime Gracia"

"O viens, O viens, Emmanuel"

"O Christmas Tree"

"Feliz Navidad" (Barbuda Relief and Recovery Charity Version)



CD 2:

Christmas Together: Live at Olomouc and Hradec Krylova 2019

"Sydämeeni Joulun Teen"

"What Child Is This"

"Tonttu"

"O Come, O Come, Emmanuel"

"Varpunen Jouluaamuna"

"You Would Have Loved This"

"Ave Maria" (Paolo Tosti)

"Ave Maria" (Michael Hoppe)

"Ave Maria" (Giulio Caccini)

"Ave Maria" (Tarja Turunen)

"Together"

"Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"

"The Christmas Song"

"Walking in the Air"

"Silent Night"



