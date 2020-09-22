Eric Clapton's 'Layla' Getting 50th Anniversary Box Set Treatment

Eric Clapton and UMe/Polydor are celebrating the 50th anniversary of Derek & The Dominos' legendary album "Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs," with a new box set.

The 4LP vinyl box is set to be released on November 13th and will feature the original double album tracks remastered as "half-speed" by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios.

The set will also feature 2 discs of bonus material (mastered at normal speed) and a 12×12 book of sleeve notes that have been taken from the 40th-Anniversary Edition.

This release will mark the first time that some of the bonus material will be available on vinyl. See the tracklisting below:

LP1/ LP2

Side A

I Looked Away

Bell Bottom Blues

Keep On Growing

Nobody Knows You When You're Down And Out

Side B

I Am Yours

Anyday

Key To The Highway

Side A

Tell The Truth

Why Does Love Got To Be So Sad?

Have You Ever Loved A Woman

Side B

Little Wing

It's Too Late

Layla

Thorn Tree In The Garden

LP3 / LP4 - Bonus Material (*denotes previously unreleased on vinyl)

Side A

Mean Old World - Layla Session Out-take

Roll It Over - Phil Spector Produced Single B-Side

Tell The Truth - Phil Spector Produced Single A-Side

Side B

It's Too Late* - Live On The Johnny Cash TV Show, November 5, 1970

Got To Get Better In A Little While* - Live On The Johnny Cash TV Show, November 5, 1970

Matchbox with Johnny Cash & Carl Perkins* - Live On The Johnny Cash TV Show, November 5, 1970

Blues Power* - Live On The Johnny Cash TV Show, November 5, 1970

Side A

Snake Lake Blues* - From April/May 1971 Sessions For The Dominos' Second Album

Evil* - From April/May 1971 Sessions For The Dominos' Second Album

Mean Old Frisco* - From April/May 1971 Sessions For The Dominos' Second Album

One More Chance* - From April/May 1971 Sessions For The Dominos' Second Album

Side B

High - From April/May 1971 Sessions For The Dominos' Second Album

Got To Get Better In A Little While Jam* - From April/May 1971 Sessions For The Dominos' Second Album

Got To Get Better In A Little While* - From April/May 1971 Sessions For The Dominos' Second Album



