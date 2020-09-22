Eric Clapton's 'Layla' Getting 50th Anniversary Box Set Treatment

Eric Clapton and UMe/Polydor are celebrating the 50th anniversary of Derek & The Dominos' legendary album "Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs," with a new box set.
The 4LP vinyl box is set to be released on November 13th and will feature the original double album tracks remastered as "half-speed" by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios.
The set will also feature 2 discs of bonus material (mastered at normal speed) and a 12×12 book of sleeve notes that have been taken from the 40th-Anniversary Edition.
This release will mark the first time that some of the bonus material will be available on vinyl. See the tracklisting below:
LP1/ LP2
Side A
I Looked Away
Bell Bottom Blues
Keep On Growing
Nobody Knows You When You're Down And Out
Side B
I Am Yours
Anyday
Key To The Highway
Side A
Tell The Truth
Why Does Love Got To Be So Sad?
Have You Ever Loved A Woman
Side B
Little Wing
It's Too Late
Layla
Thorn Tree In The Garden
LP3 / LP4 - Bonus Material (*denotes previously unreleased on vinyl)
Side A
Mean Old World - Layla Session Out-take
Roll It Over - Phil Spector Produced Single B-Side
Tell The Truth - Phil Spector Produced Single A-Side
Side B
It's Too Late* - Live On The Johnny Cash TV Show, November 5, 1970
Got To Get Better In A Little While* - Live On The Johnny Cash TV Show, November 5, 1970
Matchbox with Johnny Cash & Carl Perkins* - Live On The Johnny Cash TV Show, November 5, 1970
Blues Power* - Live On The Johnny Cash TV Show, November 5, 1970
Side A
Snake Lake Blues* - From April/May 1971 Sessions For The Dominos' Second Album
Evil* - From April/May 1971 Sessions For The Dominos' Second Album
Mean Old Frisco* - From April/May 1971 Sessions For The Dominos' Second Album
One More Chance* - From April/May 1971 Sessions For The Dominos' Second Album
Side B
High - From April/May 1971 Sessions For The Dominos' Second Album
Got To Get Better In A Little While Jam* - From April/May 1971 Sessions For The Dominos' Second Album
Got To Get Better In A Little While* - From April/May 1971 Sessions For The Dominos' Second Album
