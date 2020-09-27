.

North Americans Release 'American Dipper' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 09-27-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

North Americans Release 'American Dipper' Video'Roped In' album cover artwork

North Americans have released a music video for their new track "American Dipper." The song comes from the instrumental outfits forthcoming studio album "Roped In."

Third Man Records will be releasing the new album on October 9th in various formats, including a limited edition "Rainbow trout" colored vinyl at select indie record stores in the U.S. and a cassette version only available via bandcamp.

Patrick McDermott had this to say about the new track, "'American Dipper' to me is the album highlight of Barry's hypnotic pedal steelwork. The song is built on a laboring and chunky drone that is then surrounded by Barry's wonderful cascading and growing pedal steelwork.

"My hope for this song is that it is both grounding and transportive. To me, it sounds both organic and a bit fantastical like a smoke-laden sunset." Watch the video below:

North Americans' "American Dipper" Music Video




Related Stories


North Americans Release 'American Dipper' Video



More North Americans News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Original Van Halen Bassist Mark Stone Has Died- Disturbed's David Draiman Teams Up With Hyro The Hero- Former Trivium Bassist Brent Young Passes Away- more

Reviews

Reggae Party: A Reggae Session- Wailing Souls- The Skints

The Blues: William Shatner - The Blues

Dokken - The Lost Songs 1978-1981

MorleyView Black Rose Maze

Headcat 13 - Headcat 13

advertisement
Latest News

Original Van Halen Bassist Mark Stone Has Died

Disturbed's David Draiman Teams Up With Hyro The Hero

Former Trivium Bassist Brent Young Passes Away

Volumes Release 'Weighted' Video

The Night Flight Orchestra Release 'Impossibile' Video

Our Oceans Share New Single 'The Heart's Whisper'

North Americans Release 'American Dipper' Video

Singled Out: Guardrail's 'Til We're Dead'